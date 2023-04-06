Woolworths hot cross buns recall 2023: All you need to know amid metal shaving fears

A popular Easter treat, Woolworths hot cross buns are being recalled over concerns about foreign particle contamination. It is feared that some of the buns may contain harmful foreign particles, namely metal shavings. If consumed, the contaminated buns can lead to a number of adverse effects, some of which can also be life-threatening.

The urgent recall, which was issued on April 5, affects two hot cross bun products, including the - Woolworths 6pk and Woolworths 9pk - that were sold at the Woolworths store. Carrying a best before date of April 5, the affected products were sold only at the Dural store in New South Wales, Australia.

Food Standards Australia, the Australian agency overseeing the recall, is yet to report any incidents, adverse effects, or fatalities in regards to the consumption of the contaminated Woolworths hot cross buns. As such, the agency is urging all customers to either dispose of the affected product or return it to the store of purchase for a full refund.

In no case should the contaminated buns be eaten as they pose a number of health risks that could range from severe to life-threatening.

All you need to know about Woolworths hot cross buns recall

As mentioned earlier, the recall will only affect two bun variants, including - Woolworths 6pk Fruit Hot Cross Buns and Woolworths 9pk fruit Hot cross buns. The recalled Woolworths hot cross buns were exclusively available at the Woolworths Dural store in New South Wales, Australia, and are feared to be contaminated with foreign particles, namely metal shavings.

Metal shavings can pose a number of health hazards when they are mistakenly introduced to food during their preparation, processing, or packaging. These pieces of metal can easily contaminate edibles with biological, physical and chemical contaminants, thus making them unfit and risky for human consumption. Some common biological contaminants can include disease-causing pathogenic microorganisms - fungi, viruses, yeasts, mold, bacteria, and more.

Metal shavings can also be easily ingested and could lead to a number of physical ailments, such as stomach aches, internal bleeding, and much more. Most metals also contain chemical contaminants like toxic chemicals, pesticides, and cleaning agents, which altogether can lead to a patient experiencing a number of infections and health issues.

As mentioned earlier, Food Standards Australia is urging that all customers who may have bought the affected Woolworths hot cross buns must not eat them. The contaminated buns brought from the Dural store in New South Wales can either be disposed of or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Customers who may have mistakenly consumed the recalled buns are advised to consult a doctor or visit the nearest medical health center.

