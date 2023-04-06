Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bar recall: reason, affected lot numbers, and all you need to know

A single lot of SimplyProtein® Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bar produced and distributed by Wellness Natural USA Inc. of Wilmington, DE is being recalled from across the country over undeclared tree nut (Cashew) allergen concerns. When consumed by people with tree nut (cashew) allergies, the recalled product could pose a risk of serious to life-threatening allergic reactions.

Announced on April 3, 2023, the voluntary recall is being initiated after a consumer complaint. The complainant is the only one who has reported an allergic reaction following the consumption of the recalled product.

After determining that the lot may potentially contain trace levels of undeclared cashew, the company is recalling all the affected stock of the SimplyProtein® Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars from across the country. The company is currently investigating the cause of the contamination.

Tree nut allergies are one of the most common yet serious allergies in people across the United States. When individuals with tree nut allergies consume even small traces of tree nuts, they may be at risk of experiencing severe allergic reactions such as tingling in the mouth, abdominal pain, lightheadedness, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, dizziness, and fainting.

Some people with high sensitivity towards tree nut (cashew) allergens may also be at risk of experiencing life-threatening reactions like anaphylaxis attacks, which require immediate medical attention.

Customers can return recalled SimplyProtein® Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars to the store of purchase for full refund

The recall affects at least one lot of SimplyProtein® Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars that were produced and distributed to select Costco stores across the country by Wellness Natural USA Inc. of Wilmington, DE. The recalled products were distributed to Costco stores in Arkansas, California, Washington DC, Kansas, Maryland, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.

The recalled product is sold in a 15-count variety pack which comes with five Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars. The other two variants of the crispy bars in the variety pack are not part of the recall as they have the tree nut (cashew) allergen labeled in the ingredients listed on the packages.

Customers can recognize the recalled product by looking for a Best Before date of January 5 2024 and Lot TN3005A on the bar wrapper. Consumers can also check the following details printed on the outside of the carton - (UPC 6 86207 80906 8) / Lot TN3005 (UPC 6 86207 00914 7).

The recalled packets of SimplyProtein® Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars along with the 15-count variety pack (Image via user @PfcRed/Reddit/FDA)

Consumers who may have bought the recalled products from Costco stores are strictly advised not to consume them as they could pose severe to life-threatening allergic reaction risks to those with tree nut (cashew) allergies. However, people with no history of cashew allergies or sensitivity towards tree nuts can consume the SimplyProtein® Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars safely.

Customers with cashew allergies who may have no use for the recalled product can either dispose of it safely in a closed bin or return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with doubts and queries about the recall can get in touch with Wellness Natural USA Inc. through emails directed to conta[email protected], between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm EST, Monday to Friday.

