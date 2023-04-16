Rico Perez Super Kids Colostrum recall: reason, UPC code, and other details explored

Rico Perez Products, Inc. of Miami, Florida has issued a nationwide recall of Dr. Rico Perez Super Kids Colostrum chewable tablets over undeclared milk allergen concerns. People with milk-related allergies or severe sensitivity to milk could be at risk of experiencing severe to life-threatening allergic reactions upon consumption of the affected tablets.

Announced on April 13, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated after the company discovered that the milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not indicate the presence of milk.

The issues that may have caused this serious error are being investigated as of now, and no details have been made clear yet. However, the company has stopped the sales of all affected products and is recalling them from stores across the country.

the recalled Rico Perez Super Kids Colostrum chewable tablets may contain milk allergens (Image via FDA)

As of now, neither the company, nor the United States Food & Drug Administration has received reports of any illnesses or adverse reactions in regards to the consumption of the milk allergen-contaminated tablets. Milk allergies are one of the most common food allergies in the United States.

Upon consumption of even trace levels of milk allergens, people with such allergies are at risk of experiencing severe allergic reactions like tingling in the mouth, abdominal pain, lightheadedness, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, dizziness, and fainting.

People with high sensitivity towards milk allergens may often be at risk of experiencing life-threatening reactions like anaphylaxis attacks, which require immediate medical attention.

All you need to know about Rico Perez Super Kids Colostrum chewable tablets recall

The voluntary recall, announced on April 13, affects several 60-count bottles of Dr. Rico Perez Super Kids Colostrum chewable tablets that were distributed all across the United States by Rico Perez Products, Inc. of Miami, Florida. The chewable dietary supplement tablets are feared to contain undeclared milk allergens and pose severe to life-threatening risks to people with milk allergies and to those with high sensitivity to milk.

The affected products were distributed at the Dr. Rico Perez Vitamin & Supplement stores locations in the regions of California, Florida, New Jersey, and New York. The recalled products were also available online via the company's website - ricoperez.com.

The affected chewable dietary supplement tablets come in a 60-count, white plastic bottle. The product features the UPC 8 79840 00044 6, with the following lot number and expiration dates:

Lot # 1117002 Exp. 04/30/2023

Lot # 0122003 Exp. 07/31/2024

Lot # 0223539 Exp. 11/30/2025

Customers who may have bought the affected products are strictly advised not to consume them. People with high sensitivity to milk and those with milk allergies are better off either disposing of the product safely in a closed bin or returning it to the store of purchase for a full refund. However, those with no history of milk-related allergies, or any such sensitivity, can safely consume the tablets without any issues.

the recalled chewable dietary supplement tablets can be returned to the store of purchase for a full refund (Image via FDA)

Consumers with doubts and queries about the Super Kids Colostrum chewable tablet recall can get in touch with the company at 305-856-5304 or [email protected] from 10 am to 6 pm EST, Monday to Friday.

