IKEA BLAVINGAD fishing games recall: Reason, affected article number, and all you need to know

IKEA has issued a global recall of over 27,200 IKEA BLAVINGAD fishing game sets over choking hazard concerns. It is feared that a small metal rivet within a wooden playpiece of the set could come loose over time and detach, posing a choking hazard to small children.

Announced on April 11, 2023, the nationwide recall is being conducted in conjunction with the United States Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC), Health Canada, and IKEA.

The recalled ocean-themed fishing game comes with at least two wooden fishing lines with strings and magnets attached to them to attract wooden playpieces with metal rivets. The game set consists of 11 pieces and a die. The metal rivet within the playpiece has been understood to be the reason for the recall.

The recalled IKEA BLAVINGAD fishing game sets pose choking hazard risks (Image via IKEA/ Consumer Products Safety Commission/ Health Canada)

As of now, IKEA has received a total of four global reports where the rivets came loose. Neither of the reported incidents took place in the United States or Canada. As per IKEA, none of the incidents reported in regards to the IKEA BLAVINGAD fishing game set recall required any sort of medical attention.

All you need to know about the IKEA BLAVINGAD fishing game set recall

The recall affects nearly 27,000 units of the IKEA BLAVINGAD fishing game set, out of which 2,000 units were sold in Canada. The recalled article named “BLÅVINGAD,” features the article number “10539622,” and supplier number “21576.” The recalled product also features a “Made in China” label that can be found on the backside of the blue box.

As mentioned earlier, the ocean-themed fishing game set features two wooden fishing lines with strings and magnets that are supposed to be used to attract wooden playpieces with metal rivets. The game set, which comes with 11 pieces and a die, was sold at all major IKEA stores and online at Ikea.com across the United States and Canada.

Customers could have bought the affected product between October 2022 and March 2023, for about $15. Those who may have bought the recalled ocean game sets are advised to immediately remove them from the vicinity of children. Parents should first ensure that the metal rivets on any of the playpieces have not fallen off, and then put the recalled product away from the reach of children.

The recalled IKEA BLAVINGAD fishing game sets come with two wooden fishing lines and 11 playpieces (Image via IKEA/ Consumer Products and Safety Commission/ Health Canada)

Customers are also advised to contact Ikea for a full refund on their purchase. The company can be contacted at the toll-free number (888) 966-4532 between 9 am to 10 pm (ET) Monday to Friday. Customers can also choose to get in touch with IKEA Customer Support at 1-800-661-9807, throughout the week.

Any concerns or queries regarding the IKEA BLAVINGAD fishing game set recall can also be cleared by getting in touch with customer support through the same contact details. Customers who want to learn more about the Ocean Game Set and other recalls can visit the Ikea website (https://www.Ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls) for more information.

