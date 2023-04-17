Tesco and Aldi cereal recall 2023: List of products and all you need to know 

Two popular supermarkets in Britain, Tesco and Aldi, are recalling specific brands of cereals and protein bars over undeclared allergens concerns. Consumption of the affected cereals and protein bars could pose a risk of allergic reactions and other similar health concerns.

Announced on April 11, the recall has affected Free From Bran Flakes cereals from Tesco and Harvest Morn High Protein Bars from Aldi. As per Tesco, the Free From Bran Flakes cereal may contain another cereal--Chocolate Pillows--which features hazelnuts and milk, two of the most common allergens. Meanwhile, Aldi's protein bar packets may not have emphasized allergens like milk, peanuts, and soya in bold on the packaging, which has led to its recall.

Tesco and Aldi recall cereal and protein bars over undeclared allergens concerns (Image via iStockPhoto/Getty Images)

As of now, neither the two supermarkets nor the British health agencies have shared reports of any incidents of fatalities in regards to the consumption of the recalled products. Products that can trigger allergic reactions in people with milk, nuts, and soya allergies could lead them to experience symptoms such as tingling in the mouth, abdominal pain, lightheadedness, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, dizziness, and fainting.

People with high sensitivity towards the three allergens could also be at risk of experiencing life-threatening reactions like anaphylaxis attacks, which require immediate medical attention. Patients who experience any of the aforementioned symptoms following mistaken consumption of the recalled products are advised to consult a doctor or visit a medical care center at the earliest.

All you need to know about Tesco and Aldi cereal and protein bar recall

As mentioned earlier, the recall affects Tesco's Free From Bran Flakes cereals and Aldi's Harvest Morn High Protein Bars which are available all across the country. The protein bar flavors affected by the recall are - Birthday Cake, Cookie Dough, Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter, Protein Mint, Jaffa Orange, Peanut Butter, and Cookie Dough. All of the affected products were sold at the two major supermarkets and online.

The recall is known to affect several 300g packets of Free From Bran Flakes cereal from Tesco. The affected cereals carry a best-before date of 26 May 2024. The Aldi recall, on the other hand, is known to affect various Harvest Morn High Protein Bars. Both products pose a severe to life-threatening allergic reaction risk when consumed by those with milk, peanuts, hazelnuts, and soya allergies.

Customers who may have bought either of the two Tesco and Aldi products are strictly advised not to consume them. The recalled products should either be disposed of safely in a closed bin, or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund. All recalled products can be returned to the store even without proof of purchase or a receipt.

The recalled Free From Bran Flakes cereals and Aldi's Harvest Morn High Protein Bars must not be consumed as they pose severe to life-threatening allergic reaction risks (Image via Antonistock/Getty Images)

Customers with doubts and queries about the Free From Bran Flakes cereal and Harvest Morn High Protein Bars recall can get in touch with the customer support executives of the two supermarkets. As mentioned earlier, anyone who experiences any of the aforementioned symptoms following the consumption of the recalled products should consult a doctor at the earliest.

