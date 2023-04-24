Ground Cumin recall 2023: Product details, batch number, and more amid Salmonella risk 

Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of a specific lot of Lipari Branded Ground Cumin Tubs over concerns of potential Salmonella contamination. Consumption of the affected ground spices could lead to the patient experiencing severe to fatal infections and other health risks.

Announced on April 20, 2023, the voluntary recall was issued after the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) alerted the company about the potential contamination. The company was alerted after a sample of the spice collected by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tested positive for Salmonella.

Currently, neither Lipari Foods nor the health agencies have reported any infections or illnesses regarding the consumption of the affected Ground Cumin products.

Patients who mistakenly consume Salmonella-contaminated food products may suffer from a Salmonellosis infection, which can lead to patients experiencing diarrhea, headaches, nausea, vomiting, fever, and stomach pains. A Salmonella infection usually incubates within seven to 48 hours after consumption of contaminated food and can last up to two weeks without treatment.

These infections often range from low to mild, but can sometimes pose a serious threat to people with low immunity like children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with other such medical implications. Patients who may be experiencing any of the aforementioned symptoms are advised to take fever-reducing medications and consume plenty of fluids and electrolytes. It is best advised to consult a doctor or medical health professional before taking any medication.

Lipari Branded Ground Cumin Tubs tested positive for Salmonella

Vero Garcia @24hourstore Lipari Foods Recalls Ground Cumin Because of Possible Health Risk fda.gov/safety/recalls… Lipari Foods Recalls Ground Cumin Because of Possible Health Risk fda.gov/safety/recalls…

The recall is known to affect a specific lot of Lipari Branded Ground Cumin Tubs that were manufactured by International Food. The Salmonella-contaminated ground spices were distributed as generic product with “Distributed by Lipari Foods” listed on the label.

The affected products were available at all major retailers in the regions of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. As mentioned earlier, neither the health agencies nor Lipari Foods have reported any illnesses or inflections caused following consumption of the recalled products.

Consumers can recognize the affected ground cumin tubs by looking for the following details on the package:

Brand Product Size Lot Code Best By Date UPC Lipari GROUND CUMIN 6 OZ. TUB 220914601 09/2024 094776212620

While cumin is a popular spice that is mostly used in Asian and other cuisines, it is not always only used when cooking food. Though most households use ground cumin while making curries, stews, and other such foods, it is also common to use it raw as a condiment over fruits and other such foods. With the ground spice potentially contaminated with Salmonella, its raw consumption could cause severe to fatal infections and illnesses in people of all ages.

The recalled Lipari Branded Ground Cumin Tubs that may be potentially contaminated with Salmonella (Image via FDA)

Hence, all customers who may have bought the recalled ground spices from stores near them are strictly advised not to consume them in any manner. All packs of the affected products can either be disposed of safely in a closed bin or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with doubts and queries about the recall can get in touch with Customer Service at 800-729-3354, 8:15 am to 4:30 pm EST, Monday through Friday.

Poll : 0 votes