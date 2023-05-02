Grated Cheese recall: Products, refund, and all you need to know 

Several varieties of grated cheese products are part of a voluntary PICS Grated Cheese recall announced by the popular New York-based supermarket, Price Chopper/Market 32. As per the establishment, the recalled products fail to meet the quality standards set for them. While the recalled products may not cause side effects or health issues, they are being removed from stores across the country.

Announced on May 2, 2023, the voluntary recall affects at least nine different varieties of cheese products sold across the country since December 2022. As per the supermarket chain, the recalled Price Chopper/Market 32 products fail to meet the quality standards set by Price Chopper/Market 32 and hence are being recalled from stores across the country.

The products from the PICS Grated Cheese recall fail to meet the quality standards set by Price Chopper/Market 32 (Image via Qwart / Getty Images)

Consumers should note that the recalled products are not feared to be linked to any side effects or health issues and should be safe to consume. However, it is advisable to not consume the recalled products anymore.

All you need to know about the PICS Grated Cheese recall initiated by Price Chopper/Market 32

As mentioned earlier, the voluntary PICS Grated Cheese recall affects at least nine different varieties of PICS Grated Cheese products produced by Price Chopper/Market 32. The products in question are being recalled as they fail to meet the quality standards set by Price Chopper/Market 32.

Packed in labeled bags, the recalled products were sold in stores around Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Vermont, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire. The voluntary recall only applies to nine different varieties of PICS Grated Cheese products that were sold in the aforementioned stores since December 2022.

A list of all the nine different varieties of cheese products affected by the PICS Grated Cheese recall includes:

PICS Parmesan Grated Cheese 3oz. (UPC 41735 04929) PICS Parmesan Grated Cheese 8oz. (UPC 41735 04930) PICS Parmesan Grated Cheese 16oz. (UPC 41735 02489) PICS Italian Parmesan Grated Cheese 8oz. (UPC 41735 09321) PICS Hot & Spicy Parmesan Grated Cheese 8oz. (UPC 41735 00414) PICS Garlic & Herb Parmesan Grated Cheese 8oz. (UPC 41735 08444) PICS Romano Parmesan Grated Cheese 8oz. (UPC 41735 04420) PICS 3 Cheese Parmesan Grated Cheese 8oz. (UPC 41735 08443) PICS Cotija Grated Cheese 8oz. (UPC 41735 04985)

Customers who may have bought any of the aforementioned products since December 2022 are advised not to consume them anymore. All affected packets of cheese products dating back to December 2022 can be returned to the nearest Price Chopper/Market 32 location for a full refund.

The PICS Grated Cheese recall affects at least nine different varieties of products (Image via Irontrybex/ Getty Images)

While the affected products are not linked to any side effects or health issues, it is recommended that customers stop consuming them. Cheese can also be a problem for those with lactose intolerance or a milk-related allergy.

Individuals with doubts and queries about the PICS Grated Cheese recall can get in touch with Price Chopper at (800) 666-7667. The establishment can also be reached via email sent at [email protected]

