General Mills Gold Medal flour recall: reason, UPC code, refund, and all you need to know

General Mills has issued a nationwide recall of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour over potential Salmonella Infantis contamination concerns. Consumption of the affected flour products may pose risks of serious to fatal health risks in people of all ages.

Announced on April 28, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated after the establishment discovered that the five-pound bags of flour were potentially contaminated with Salmonella Infantis. The issue was discovered during a sampling test conducted by the establishment to ensure customer safety and quality of the products.

As of now, neither General Mills nor the United States Food and Drug Administration have shared confirmation of illnesses or fatalities following consumption of the recalled products. Consumption of Salmonella-contaminated food may cause a Salmonellosis infection, which can lead to patients experiencing diarrhea, headaches, nausea, vomiting, fever, and stomach pains.

Usually known to incubate within seven to 48 hours after consumption of contaminated food, these infections often range from low to mild, but can sometimes pose a serious threat to people with low immunity like children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with other such medical implications.

Patients experiencing Salmonellosis are often treated with fever-reducing medications, however, it is best advised to consult a doctor beforehand. Individuals experiencing the aforementioned symptoms should consume enough fluids and electrolytes as diarrhea can make you prone to weakness and dehydration.

All you need to know about General Mills' Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour recall

The voluntary recall affects two-, five- and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour that were produced and distributed across the country by General Mills. Raw flour that is feared to be contaminated with Salmonella Infantis was sold all across the United States.

This recall specifically affects two date codes of the Unbleached All Purpose Flour in the five- and ten-pound bags and two date codes of the Bleached All Purpose Flour in the two- and five-pound bags. The recalled product carries a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. Any other type of flour produced by General Mills is not affected by this recall.

Consumers can recognize the recalled Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour products by looking for all the necessary details mentioned in the table below:

Product Package UPC Recalled Better if Used by Date Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour 000-16000-19610 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024 Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10LB Flour 000-16000-19580 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024 Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2LB Flour 000-16000-10710 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024 Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5LB Flour 000-16000-10610 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Customers who may have bought the affected flour products are strictly advised not to consume them. All affected packs of the recalled product must be disposed of safely in a closed bin with immediate effect. Those who may have disposed of the products covered by the Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 for refunds and other queries.

It is to be noted that a similar recall alert was issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first week of April 2023. The agencies at the time had reminded individuals that flour is not a 'ready-to-eat' product and must be cooked properly to ensure that it is not contaminated with any harmful pathogens or viruses.

