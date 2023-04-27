Ground beef recall: All you need to know amid neoprene hazard 

Over 2,100 pounds of raw ground beef burger patty products are being recalled by Weinstein Wholesale Meats, Inc., a Forest Park Ill establishment, over concerns of being contaminated with foreign matters. As per the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), it is feared that the recalled beef patties may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white neoprene.

Announced on April 20, 2023, the 'Class 1' recall was initiated after the establishment received multiple consumer complaints reporting "rubber-like" material in the beef patty products during preparation. Following a complete review of the facility, the company has come to believe that the "rubber-like" material is white neoprene and that the contamination of the recalled products happens to be an “isolated incident.”

The recalled raw ground beef patty products are contaminated with white neoprene (Image via Arijuhani/ Getty Images)

It is to be noted that Neoprene is a synthetic rubber used in rubber gloves, car parts, electrical insulation, scuba fabrics, laptop sleeves, and exercise equipment. According to regulations set by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), neoprene can also be safely used in food packing and processing.

As of now, neither Weinstein Wholesale Meats, Inc. nor FSIS have received confirmed reports of adverse reactions or fatalities in regards to consumption of the recalled ground beef patty products.

All you need to know about the Ground Beef recall announced by Weinstein Wholesale Meats, Inc.

Nearly 2,112 pounds of raw ground beef burger patty products supplied all throughout the country by Weinstein Wholesale Meats, Inc. are included in the nationwide recall. Feared to be contaminated with foreign matters, namely white neoprene, the recalled products have received no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or fatalities.

The establishment said that the recalled patty products were shipped to an online distributor, which sold the product to customers nationwide. All packs of the recalled products bear the establishment number "Est. 6987" inside the USDA mark of inspection. Produced on March 14, 2023, the recalled product is sold under the name - "100% Grass Fed & Finished Beef Burger Patties 85% Lean/15% Fat."

The affected products that contain two pieces of "100% Grass Fed & Finished Beef Burger Patties 85% Lean/15% Fat" patties in each pack, are distributed in 10.7-oz. vacuum-sealed packages. All affected packs of the product have the details - "Use/Freeze By 4/11/23" - printed on the packaging label.

The recalled "100% Grass Fed & Finished Beef Burger Patties 85% Lean/15% Fat" patties may be contaminated with foreign matters, namely white neoprene and can prove to be harmful if consumed (Image via FSIS)

Consumers who may have bought the recalled raw ground beef burger patty products are strictly advised not to consume them. All contaminated packs of the recalled beef product must be disposed of safely in a closed bin or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

Individuals with doubts and queries about the raw ground beef burger patty product recall can also get in touch with Nicole Schumacher, Chief Marketing Officer, Pre Brands LLC, at 844-773-3663. The company can also be reached via email sent at [email protected]

