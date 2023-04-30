GH Foods Turkey and Havarti sandwiches recall: Reason, UPC code, and all you need to know

GH Foods CA, LLC. has issued a nationwide recall of its 8.55 oz packages of Turkey and Havarti Sandwiches over undeclared sesame allergen concerns. People with sesame-related allergies run the risk of severe to life-threatening allergic reactions upon consumption of the affected sandwiches.

Announced on April 26, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated after the company discovered that the sesame present in the bread was not declared as an allergen on the packaging. The issue was discovered during an internal review/audit conducted by GH Foods CA, LLC.

The company noted that Sesame was always an ingredient used in the product and should have been declared an allergen starting January 1, 2023, as it was officially added to the list of major food allergens.

The recalled Turkey and Havarti sandwiches contain undeclared sesame allergens (Image via FDA)

As of now, neither GH Foods nor the United States Food and Drug Administration has reported any incidents or fatalities with regard to the consumption of the recalled Turkey and Havarti sandwiches. Sesame is linked to several allergic reactions such as - tingling in the mouth, abdominal pain, light-headedness, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, dizziness, and fainting.

People with high sensitivity towards sesame allergens could also be at risk of experiencing life-threatening symptoms like anaphylaxis attacks, which require immediate medical attention. Individuals who experience any of these symptoms after the consumption of the recalled sandwiches are advised to consult a doctor or visit a medical care center at the earliest.

Recalled GH Foods Turkey and Havarti sandwiches carry the UPC 8 2676615584 2

The recall affects several 8.55 oz packages of Turkey and Havarti Sandwiches produced by GH Foods CA, LLC. and sold in the United States. Contaminated with sesame allergens, the recalled sandwiches may pose severe to life-threatening allergic reaction risks to individuals with sesame-related allergies.

Packed in clear plastic clamshells, the recalled product was shipped to Ralphs stores in California from 01/01/23 to 4/24/23. The recalled products that carry the UPC 8 2676615584 2, include packages with various Sell-by Dates. All packets with sell-by dates up to and including 4/29/23 are affected by this recall.

Customers can recognize the recalled product by looking at the images below. No other products distributed by GH Foods CA, LLC are affected by this recall.

The recalled Turkey and Havarti sandwiches contain sesame in the bread (Image via FDA)

Consumers with sesame-related allergies are strictly advised not to consume the recalled sandwiches, as they could cause severe life-threatening allergic reactions. However, those with no history of such allergies can safely consume the recalled Turkey and Havarti sandwiches.

People with sesame allergies who may have no use for the recalled product can discard it safely in a closed bin or return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. Receipts are not required for the return.

Consumers with doubts and queries about the recall can contact GH Foods CA, LLC at 888-449-9386 from Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm PST.

Poll : 0 votes