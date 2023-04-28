Steamfast and Brookstone Travel Steam Irons recall: Reason, affected model numbers, and all you need to know

Over 317,000 units of Steamfast and Brookstone Travel Steam Irons are being recalled by Vornado Air LLC and Brookstone Inc., over shock, fire, and burn hazard concerns. It is feared that the power cords on the company's Steamfast Home and Away and Brookstone Steam Bug travel steam irons could become damaged over time. This can lead to overheating, posing fire and burn hazards.

The voluntary recall was announced on April 27, 2023. It was issued in conjunction with Vornado, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), and Health Canada. The nationwide recall was initiated after the company received over 38 reports involving hazards and 12 reports of power cord damage.

the recalled Steamfast Home and Away and Brookstone Steam Bug travel steam irons pose shock, fire, and burn hazards (Image via Vornado/CPSC/Health Canada)

As mentioned earlier, the power cord on the recalled irons can be damaged over prolonged use. Damage that usually occurs near the cord bushing can lead to overheating of the cord and pose fire and burn hazards. The damaged cord can also end up exposing naked copper wires, which may pose a serious shock hazard.

As of now, neither the company nor the two agencies have received any confirmed reports of incidents or fatalities caused by the recalled Steamfast and Brookstone Travel Steam Irons. Considering how the risks related to the recall may be comparatively high, the company and government agencies are urging all customers to immediately stop using the affected products.

All you need to know about the Steamfast and Brookstone Travel Steam Irons recall

The nationwide recall affects nearly 323,000 Steamfast Home and Away and Brookstone Steam Bug travel steam irons, of which 5,000 were sold in Canada. The recalled Steamfast and Brookstone Travel Steam Irons irons that pose shock, burn, and fire hazards were sold all across the United States and Canada.

The Steamfast and Brookstone Travel Steam Irons affected by the recall are the dual voltage Steamfast brand Home and Away Travel Steam Irons with model numbers SF-717, SF-720 and SF-727. Customers may have bought the affected irons from major retailers across the country, such as Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, and other stores. The recalled products were also available for purchase online at Amazon.com, Vornado.com, Steamfast.com, and other online retailers.

The recalled Steamfast Irons were sold across the country between January 2009 and May 2018, while the Brookstone Irons were sold between 2009 and 2013. Customers could have bought the recalled products for between $13 and $30. The recalled irons can also be identified by gray or black cord bushing that extends less than an inch from the enclosure along the power cord.

instructions on where to find all the necessary details for identifying the recalled Steamfast and Brookstone Travel Steam Irons (Image via Vornado/CPSC/Health Canada)

Customers can recognize the recalled products by looking for the following details printed on the back of the irons:

Name Model Numbers Production Date Codes Sold at Stores and Online Steamfast Home and Away Travel Steam Irons with Dual Voltage SF-717 JAN08 through MAR17 or 01/08 and 03/17 Nationwide in US SF-720 JAN08 through MAR17 or 01/08 and 03/17 Exclusively at Bed Bath & Beyond SF-727 JAN17 only Exclusively at Walmart Brookstone Steam Bug Travel Steam Irons 606335 All Exclusively at Brookstone from 2009 to 2013

Consumers who may have bought the affected Steamfast and Brookstone Travel Steam Irons are advised to immediately stop using them. The recalled irons should also be put away from the reach of children. Customers looking for a refund can visit the Steamfast or Vornado website to register for the recall and receive a refund of $19.99.

Individuals with doubts and queries about the Steamfast and Brookstone Travel Steam Irons recall can get in touch with Vornado toll-free at 866-827-3362 between 8 am and 5 pm ET, Monday through Friday.

Poll : 0 votes