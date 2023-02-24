Cosori air fryer recall list: Model numbers, remedy and more amid fire and burn hazards

Due to burn and fire hazards, the Chinese cooking essentials brand Cosori has voluntarily recalled two million air fryers.

The announcement was made on February 23, 2023, via U.S. Consumer Product Safety and Commission's press release, adding that 21,000 air fryers in Mexico and 250,000 in Canada have also been recalled.

As per Cosori's website and the organization's announcement, the cause of the fire and burn hazards could be due to a wire connection in the gadget that can cause overheating.

The press release also mentions that the brand has received 205 reports of its product "catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking." This includes 23 reports of minor property damage and ten reports of minor to superficial burn wounds.

Which Cosori air fryer models have been recalled?

As per the press release, Cosori air fryer models containing the following numbers are affected due to a wire connection:

CP158-AF

CP158-AF-R19

CP158-AF-RXW

CP158-AF-RXR

CAF-P581-BUSR

CAF-P581-AUSR

CAF-P581-RUSR

CP137-AF

CP137-AF-RXB

CP137-AF-RXR

CP137-AF-RXW

CS158-AF

CS158-AF-RXB

CS158-AF-R19

CAF-P581S-BUSR

CAF-P581S-RUSR

CAF-P581S-AUSR

CO137-AF

CO158-AF

CO158-AF-RXB

CP258-AF

The products are sized 3.7 and 5.8 qt and were sold in various colors such as gray, blue, black, white, and red.

The model contains the brand name Cosori in front of each product. The numbers are printed on the accompanying user manual and at the bottom of each model.

As for the remedy, the brand has advised customers to stop using the air fryers immediately and contact Cosori's customer service to get a free replacement or another product by registering on recall.cosori.com.

At the time of registration, customers are supposed to provide their contact information along with pictures of the faulty product with the cord cut off. The customers don't need to provide a receipt for replacing the product.

On its website, the brand states:

"All of our products are rigorously and routinely tested for consumer safety and are in full compliance with established industry standards. COSORI is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience."

The air fryers were sold nationwide at retail stores from June 2018 to December 2022 and were priced between $70 and $130.

The retailers where the faulty products were sold include Best Buy, Target, and The Home Depot stores. It was also available on Amazon.com, Adorama.com, Bedbathandbeyond.com, Cosori.com, eBay.com, Homegoods.com, Kohls.com, Lowes.com, Macys.com, QVC.com, Staples.com, Vesync.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Wellbots.com, and Woot.com, as per the press release.

Further information on the recall is available on recall.cosori.com.

