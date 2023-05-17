Jeep Grand Cherokee fire recall 2023: List of models and all you need to know

Over 200,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs are being recalled from all across the globe over fire hazard concerns. It is feared that the affected vehicles could catch fire due to an electrical short circuit problem with the liftgate module, which can cause an electric short circuit.

Announced on May 16, 2023, the global recall is centered around the “power liftgate module” system on the affected SUVs. Stellantis and Chrysler have said that water can get into the liftgate control computer, causing an electrical short that can lead to a fire. For the unversed, it is the motor system that is responsible for opening and closing the rear hatch or cargo compartment of the vehicles.

The recalled Jeep Cherokee SUVs could catch fire even when the engines are turned off (Image via Bryan Thomas/ Getty Images)

It is feared that the power liftgates on the affected vehicles can catch fire even when the engines are off, and thus the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a "Park Outside" notice for the recalled vehicles. All owners are urged to park the recalled vehicles outside and away from buildings or construction that could catch fire.

As of now, no incidents or fatalities have been reported to be caused by the liftgate module issue. However, it is known that affected vehicles may have caught fire during the last few months/years.

Jeep Cherokee SUV recall: Vehicle models affected by the recall are between the years 2014-2016

nhtsagov @NHTSAgov 🛑 Consumer Alert 🛑 Important Jeep “Park Outside” recall for fire risk | Owners should park their vehicles outside and away from structures and other vehicles until the recall has been remedied. nhtsa.gov/press-releases… 🛑 Consumer Alert 🛑 Important Jeep “Park Outside” recall for fire risk | Owners should park their vehicles outside and away from structures and other vehicles until the recall has been remedied. nhtsa.gov/press-releases… https://t.co/YwiCvLwI1I

The global vehicle recall affects over 200,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs that were sold all across the globe. Feared to have an issue with the liftgate module, the vehicle models affected by the recall are between the years 2014-2016. Some of the vehicles affected by the recall were previously repaired during a separate 2015 recall.

As mentioned earlier, a problem with the power liftgate module could cause water to get into the liftgate control computer, causing an electrical short. The short circuit in many cases could lead to a full-fledged fire, irrespective of whether the engine is on or off. It is to be noted that the power liftgates on the affected SUVs may stop working before they catch fire.

The automaker was made aware of the issue during a routine review of customer data. Though the number of Jeep Cherokee SUVs that may have caught fire because of the issue is not clear, Stellantis has informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of over 50 customer assistance records, 23 warranty claims, and 21 field reports in regard to the liftgate module problem.

Over 200,000 Jeep Cherokee 2014-2016 model year SUVs are feared to be affected by the recall and pose fire hazard concerns (Image via Joe Raedle/ Getty Images)

All owners of the affected Jeep Cherokee SUVs are urged to park their vehicles outside and away from structures and vehicles until the liftgate issue is fixed. The company has said that it will start sending notification letters to owners starting June 30, but the remedy for the issue is still under development and may take a while before it becomes available globally. Owners of the affected vehicles should not take them for a drive until and unless necessary.

