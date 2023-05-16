Gerber baby formula recall 2023: List of products and all you need to know amid contamination fears 

Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is issuing a nationwide recall notice for certain lots of Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM Powdered Infant Formula over a potential contamination concern. The product was earlier recalled by the Perrigo Company on March 17, 2023, due to the potential presence of Cronobacter sakazakii.

The latest recall notice was issued on May 13, 2023, after it came to the notice of Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) that the recalled infant formula products were distributed to Nashville Division retailers after the recall notice was issued in March. The recall was announced as an abundance of caution and only affects Good Start® SootheProTM Infant Formula products.

As of now, neither the establishments nor the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received information of any adverse effects or fatalities regarding the consumption of the recalled products. Food contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria is known to cause illness, mainly among infants younger than two months old, and those with weakened immune systems.

Consumption of the recalled GerberInfant Formula product may cause life-threatening infections in infants (Image via FDA)

The Cronobacter bacteria is good at surviving in low-moisture, dry foods, such as powdered infant formula/milk, and can often be deadly for young infants. An infection caused by this pathogen may have symptoms like - poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, or abnormal body movements. Parents who spot any of these symptoms in their children are advised to consult a doctor at the earliest.

All you need to know about Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM Powdered Infant Formula Recall

The nationwide recall affects select lots of Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM Powdered Infant Formula. The recalled infant formula was manufactured by Perrigo Company at the Gateway Eau Claire, Wisconsin manufacturing facility. Produced between January 02, 2023, and January 18, 2023, the recalled product was sold all across the United States.

Feared to be contaminated with deadly Cronobacter Sakazakii bacteria, this product was recalled on March 17, 2023, out of an abundance of caution. The current recall notice is being issued by Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG), which has found out that the affected products were distributed to the Nashville Division retailers after the initial recall notice was issued in March.

As per AWG, the recalled Gerber products were distributed from its Nashville Division to independent retailers located in AL, GA, IN, KY, OH, TN, VA, and WV under the following retail banners: Belle Foods, Bellview Price Cutter, Booneville Shopwise, Brown County IGA, Buehler's, Buehler's Cash Saver, Buehler's IGA, Camridge City Market, Campbell's Market, Camron's Foodliner, Cash Saver, Cash Saver Harlan, Chappell's Hometown, Country Mart, Crossroads IGA, Food City, Food Giant, Food World, Foodland, Frabergs Foods, Fresh N Low, Gallion's Market, Gregerson's Cash Saver, Hilltop Cee Bee, Hometown IGA, Houchen's, Howard's IGA.

They were also distributed to - Laurel Grocery Company, Liberty IGA, Market Place, Noble's IGA, Parkview IGA, Noble's IGA, Parkview IGA, Piggly Wiggly, Piggly Wiggly Warrior, Price Cutter, Price Less Foods, Price Less IGA, Quality Foods, Riesbeck's, Rivertown IGA, Simpson's Supermarket, Spencer Cash Saver, Stop to Save, Sureway, Sureway Henderson, Swafford and Sons IGA, Tietgens Mt. Pleasant IGA, Valu Market, Versailles IGA, Vevay IGA, Village Market & Café, Walnut Creek Country Market, Winburn Fruit Market, and Woodruff's Supermarket.

The recalled Gerber infant formula may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii (Image via FDA)

Customers who may have purchased the infant formula from the aforementioned stores can recognize them by going through the list of the affected Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz Infant Formula products given below:

300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024 300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024 300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024 300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024 300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024 300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024 301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024 301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024 301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Those who may have bought any of the affected products are strictly advised not to consume them. The recalled infant formula should be disposed of in a closed bin. Consumers with refund-related queries can get in touch with Gerber Parent Resource Center on behalf of Perrigo at 1-800-777-7690 anytime 24/7.

As per the original Gerber Infant Formula recall notice issued on March 17, 2023, the affected products sold across the United States did not test positive for the presence of Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria. At that time, the health agencies had not reported any adverse events related to the recalled product. No other products produced by Perrigo Company, at any of the manufacturing facilities were affected by the recall.

