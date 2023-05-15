Asda product recall 2023: List of products, outlets, and all you need to know

Two popular supermarket chains, Asda and Tesco, are recalling Gosh! Sweet Potato Pakora and Falafel products over undeclared gluten allergen concerns. When consumed by people with gluten sensitivity and allergies, the recalled products could cause severe to life-threatening allergic reactions.

On May 14, 2023, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) alerted consumers nationwide that various Gosh! Food Ltd items posed a danger to some people with coeliac disease, gluten-related allergies, and those with intolerance. Moreover, it is feared that the products distributed in the market do not declare the presence of gluten on the package.

The recalled Gosh! Food Ltd items pose severe to life-threatening allergy risks to people with gluten allergies and sensitivity (Image via Asda/Food Standards Agency)

While several pakora and falafel products are being recalled from across the country, neither the FSA nor the establishment has confirmed reports of any incidents or fatalities regarding consumption of the recalled products. When consumed by people with allergies or intolerance, food contaminated with gluten may cause symptoms like tingling in the mouth, dizziness, abdominal pain, light-headedness, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and fainting.

People with high sensitivity towards allergens could also be at risk of experiencing life-threatening symptoms such as anaphylaxis attacks, which require immediate medical attention. In addition, customers experiencing any of these symptoms after consuming the recalled product are advised to consult a doctor or visit a medical care center at the earliest.

Asda Sweet Potato Pakora and Falafel products have been recalled over concerns of undeclared gluten allergen

The nationwide voluntary recall affects select numbers of Gosh! Sweet Potato Pakora and Falafel products that were available all across the United States. Feared to be containing undeclared gluten allergens, the recalled products may pose severe to life-threatening allergic reaction risks to people with gluten allergies or intolerance.

The recalled Gosh! Food Ltd items were distributed all across the country but sold exclusively through popular retailers and supermarket chains, including Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, and Ocado. Packed in labeled packages, the recalled products were available in sizes ranging from 171 grams to 700 grams.

The recalled Gosh! Sweet Potato Pakora and Falafel products were exclusively sold at Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, and Ocado (Image via FSA)

Consumers can check the following table to recognize all of the products affected by the recall:

Product Pack Size Use by Date Gosh! Sweet Potato Pakora with Red Pepper, Cumin & Chilli 171g, 200g, 256g, 300g All date codes up to and including June 9, 2023 Gosh! Sweet Potato Pakora with Red Pepper 200g, 700g All date codes up to and including June 9, 2023 The Deli Sweet Potato Pakora 200g All date codes The Deli Butternut Squash, Tomato, and Basil Falafel 200g All date codes The Deli Moroccan Style Falafel 200g All date codes

Consumers who may have bought any of the aforementioned products are strictly advised not to consume them. All products affected by the Asda Sweet Potato Pakora and Falafel products recall must be disposed of safely in a closed bin or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund. It is to be noted that recalled products can be returned irrespective of the proof of purchase or receipt.

Individuals with doubts and queries about the Asda Sweet Potato Pakora and Falafel products recall can contact Gosh! on [email protected] Additionally, the company can also be contacted by making calls at 01908 641274. Those having problems related to refund can also contact the company through the same contact details.

Poll : 0 votes