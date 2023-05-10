Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto recall: Reason, UPC code, and other details revealed

Bakkavor USA has issued a nationwide recall for Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto (SKU# 15759) over concerns about undeclared milk and walnut allergens. The recalled product may cause severe to life-threatening allergic reactions when consumed by people with milk and nut-related allergies.

Announced on May 4, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated after a retail store discovered that the product named Genova Pesto was mistakenly packaged into tubs marked "Hummus Dip.” As the said hummus pack does not contain milk or walnuts, the tubs also don't declare the presence of allergens.

Hence, the establishment is recalling all affected products to ensure customer safety. Investigations about what caused the issue are still ongoing.

The recalled Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto with SKU# 15759 is feared to contain undeclared milk and walnut allergens (Image via FDA)

As of now, neither Bakkavor USA nor the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received reports of any illness or fatalities regarding consumption of the recalled Pesto products.

Food contaminated with milk and walnut allergens is often linked with severe to life-threatening reactions. These reactions can cause symptoms like - tingling in the mouth, dizziness, abdominal pain, light-headedness, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and fainting.

Individuals with high sensitivity towards these allergens could also be at risk of experiencing life-threatening symptoms such as anaphylaxis attacks, which require immediate medical attention. People experiencing any of these symptoms after consuming the recalled product are advised to consult a doctor or visit a medical care center at the earliest.

All you need to know about Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto recall

The recall affects several packages of Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto (SKU# 15759) that were imported by Bakkavor USA and sold all across the country. The Pesto product that is feared to contain undeclared milk and walnut allergens was sold exclusively at Trader Joe's stores across the country.

The recalled product carrying the UPC 0015 7353 on the side label was sold in stores across the regions of Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Customers can find the Use By date of 05/27/2023 with a time stamp between 06:28 – 07:07 printed on the bottom of the tub.

Available for purchase between 4/28/2023 and 4/30/2023 in the aforementioned regions, the recalled Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto may cause severe to life-threatening allergic reactions in people with milk and walnut allergies.

The recalled Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto products may cause severe to life-threatening allergic reactions (Image via FDA)

Bakkavor USA and Trader Joe's are urging all customers not to consume the recalled Pesto product. The recalled products can either be disposed of safely in a closed bin or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Individuals with doubts and queries about Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto recall can contact Bakkavor USA at (855) 321-7504 between 9 am to 4 pm Eastern Time.

