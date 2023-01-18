Dairy allergy symptoms are important to identify if someone is allergic to dairy products.

Your body responds to the proteins in milk and other dairy products as if they are threatening invaders if you have a dairy allergy. It exudes chemicals that lead to allergic problems. From minor (rashes) to severe (trouble breathing), allergic reactions might occur.

The most prevalent allergy, particularly among youngsters, is dairy allergy. It affects as many as two out of every 100 children under the age of four. In infants, it occurs considerably more frequently.

What Are the Common Dairy Allergy Symptoms?

Because they frequently have similar symptoms, milk allergies and lactose intolerance are commonly misunderstood. However, the two situations are completely dissimilar. Lack of the enzyme (lactase) necessary for the intestines to digest lactose, a milk sugar, results in lactose intolerance.

Cow's milk is the primary trigger for allergic responses in young children. (Image via Unsplash/ Brian Suman)

Out of the eight foods that account for 90% of childhood allergies, cow's milk is the primary trigger for allergic responses in young children.

Here’s a list of dairy allergy symptoms to watch out for:

stomach pains

loose motions (which may contain blood or mucus)

skin rash,

intermittent coughing

diarrhea

congestion or a sinus infection

failing to develop (slow to gain weight or height)

The following dairy allergy symptoms may occur rapidly (from seconds to hours):

Heavy breathing

Vomiting

Dairy allergy symptoms may also include anaphylactic shock, a dangerous reaction, which is quite uncommon. Blood pressure dropping, throat and mouth swelling, as well as breathing difficulties, are possible symptoms of anaphylactic shock. Additionally, cardiac arrest may result from it.

Lactose Intolerance Symptoms in Adults

Food intolerances do not engage the immune system as food allergies do. Lactase is absent among those who are lactose intolerant. Lactose, a sugar present in milk and dairy products, is broken down by lactase. Because of this, lactose-intolerant individuals are unable to digest certain foods.

Lactose intolerance symptoms in adults are similar to dairy allergy symptoms.

Lactose intolerance symptoms in adults are similar to dairy allergy symptoms. (Image via Pexels/ George Desipris)

They could have symptoms including diarrhea, bloating, gas, cramps, and nausea. Although lactose intolerance can be extremely uncomfortable, it is not a life-threatening condition.

The amount of lactose you've consumed and the amount of lactase your body produces will determine how severe your symptoms are.

Signs of lactose intolerance can resemble those of other medical conditions. To be certain, always consult a healthcare professional.

Dairy Allergy Treatment

The only way to prevent an allergic reaction if you have a milk allergy is to stay away from milk and items that contain milk. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States mandates that all food producers clearly state all common food allergies on food labels.

Stay away from milk and items that contain milk if you have dairy allergy. (Image via Unsplash/ Mirza Mustofa)

Additionally, you should be aware that some non-milk goods could use the same manufacturing facilities as milk products. A label that reads "Made in a facility that processes milk" or "Manufactured on equipment shared with milk" could help you identify these products.

Lactose Intolerance Treatment

Treatment for lactose intolerance is simple. The aim of the treatment is to control the symptoms by altering food.

Usually, lactose intolerance sufferers can discover a lactose intake amount that does not cause symptoms. You can temporarily exclude all lactose-containing items from your regular diet using a lactose-free diet, then gradually reintroduce them back to determine your level of tolerance and comfort.

You can also experiment to find out how much and what kind of lactose-containing goods you can tolerate.

If you have lactose intolerance symptoms or dairy allergy symptoms frequently, schedule an appointment with your doctor.

Dairy allergy symptoms can differ from person to person. Typically, symptoms appear between 30 minutes and two hours after consuming lactose-containing food or beverages.

