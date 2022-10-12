5 Yoga Poses & Exercises Relieve Sinus Pressure

Yoga poses and exercises tend to be effective in a natural way and will help you get symptomatic relief from sinus pressure along with giving your body a chance to recover. This ancient practice will not only help in enhancing your respiratory function and fighting against sinus infections, but it will also help to boost the overall stamina of the body along with improving the mental state.

The occurrence of sinusitis can seriously affect your overall well-being, with symptoms such as difficulty breathing, bad breath, nasal inflammation, stuffy nose, swelling, fatigue, and more.

We have carefully curated a list of effective yoga poses and exercises that will help you relieve sinus pressure if incorporated into your daily routine.

Best Yoga Poses and Exercises That Will Help You Relieve Sinus Pressure

1. Head-to-Knee Forward Bend

Head-to-knee forward bends will help in relieving sinus pressure by effectively managing stress, which is also one of the contributing factors to sinusitis. This exercise will also help in treating conditions such as digestive problems and irregular periods.

Here's how you should do it:

Start off by assuming the seated position on the floor.

Your legs should be outstretched in front of you.

Bend one knee to the side with your sole pressing on your thighs.

Next, bring your head to your elbows with your palms wrapped around your outstretched foot.

2. Downward Facing Dog or Adho Mukha Svanasana

Downward facing dog poses are some of the most common and best yoga poses that will help you relieve sinus pressure by boosting blood circulation in the body and opening up all the blocked channels. It will also help in decongesting nasal cavities.

Here's how you should do it:

Assume the tabletop position on the ground with your hands apart at shoulder distance and knees apart at hip distance.

Slowly raise your hips off the ground while simultaneously straightening your knees and elbows.

In this position, your body should create a shape of inverted V.

Next, bring your gaze towards your belly button, and stretch your neck by pressing onto your ground.

Hold for a few breaths before assuming the initial position.

3. Shoulder Stand Pose or Salamba Sarvangasana

Shoulder standing poses are often known as the mother of all poses and are highly beneficial for providing relief from sinus pressure. It will help in soothing your nerves and enhancing the blood flow to your lungs, which will also help your body fight infection.

Here's how you should do it:

Start off by assuming the lying position on the ground with your legs close to one another and both arms on the respective sides of the body.

Next, swing your legs upwards one at a time so that your hips, legs, and butt are in the air with proper alignment to each other.

Find a comfortable position to hold your pose and keep your spine erect.

Hold for a few moments before releasing.

4. Bridge Pose or Setu Bandhasana

Bridge poses are also extremely beneficial yoga poses for people suffering from sinusitis. It helps to relieve sinus pressure by boosting the blood flow in the body and opening up your throat and chest.

Here's how you should do it:

Start off by assuming the lying position on the ground with your back flat.

Bend your knees and position your feet flat on the ground as close to your hips as possible and your hands positioned firmly on their respective sides.

Slowly, raise your body off the ground by supporting your legs and hands.

In this position, the body from your knee above should make a straight line.

5. Fish Pose or Matsyasana

Fish poses are also some of the most effective yoga poses that will help in completely stretching your body as well as strengthening your lung muscles. This will help relieve sinus pressure by opening up your chest and throat.

Here's how you should do it:

Start off by lying on your back with your arms positioned folded underneath your butt.

Bring the crown of your head to the floor by lifting your chest and head up and arching your back.

You need to maintain a balanced body with your elbows.

Bottom Line

The yoga poses and exercises listed above will help you relieve sinus pressure by opening up your various regions and reducing the pressure of the different sinus points. Following these yoga poses judiciously will effectively help you reduce sinus pressure.

There are a few other natural remedies that will help you relieve sinus pressure, including drinking lots of water, inhaling steam, and eating foods that are rich in anti-oxidants such as quercetin.

However, it is recommended that if the symptoms persist for a prolonged period of time, you should consult medical professionals regarding the same rather than trying natural remedies.

