Lancaster Foods Kale, Spinach, Collard Green products recall: reason, brands, UPC codes, and all you need to know

Lancaster Foods has issued a nationwide recall for Robinson Fresh, Lancaster, and Giant brand Kale, Spinach, and Collard Green products over a potential Listeria Monocytogenes contamination concern. While the recalled products are already expired, the company is doing so to ensure customer safety as consumption of the Listeria-contaminated products may lead to severe or fatal infections and other health risks.

Announced on May 6, 2023, the nationwide recall was initiated after the company received notifications about the contamination discovered in a random sample of a single bag of Chopped Kale Greens products. The tested sample with a “BEST IF USED BY May 1, 2023” date, was collected by the New York Agriculture and Markets Food Safety Division. Upon testing the sample, the agency found it to be contaminated with Listeria pathogens.

As of now, neither the United States Food and Drug Administration nor the establishment has received reports of any sicknesses or fatalities in regard to consumption of the recalled products. Consumption of Listeria-contaminated food is known to cause fatal infections and other health risks in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Giant brand Curly Leaf Spinach and Collard Green products were affected by the Lancaster Foods recall (Image via FDA)

While healthy individuals may only suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, a Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Individuals with underlying medical conditions or those who have undergone major medical treatments can also be severely affected by these infections.

Patients who experience any of the aforementioned symptoms are advised to visit a medical care center or consult a doctor at the earliest possible date.

All you need to know about the Lancaster Foods Kale, Spinach, and Collard Green product recall

The Lancaster Foods recall affects a limited quantity of at least three brands of Robinson Fresh, Lancaster, and Giant brand Kale, Spinach, and Collard Green products produced at the company’s Jessup, Maryland facility. While the recalled products are already expired, the company has issued a voluntary nationwide recall to ensure customer safety.

Feared to be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes, the recalled products may cause severe to fatal infections and other health risks in people of all ages. Sold through major retailers across the country, the affected products were distributed in the states of Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Robinson Fresh Kale Greens and Collard Greens products affected by the Lancaster Foods recall (Image via FDA)

Lancaster Foods has instructed all retailers and distributors to remove all the affected products from the inventories, while consumers are strictly advised not to consume them. All affected packages of the recalled products can be disposed of safely in a closed bin. Customers can check the table below to recognize all the products affected by the recall:

Item Number Brand Pack/Size UPC Codes Description Best If Used By Date 00682 ROBINSON FRESH 8/16 OZ 0-95829-60015-9 KALE GREENS May 01 2023 00619 ROBINSON FRESH 6/32 OZ 0-95829-60016-6 KALE GREENS May 01 2023 55423 LANCASTER 20/4 OZ N/A CHOPPED KALE May 01 2023 78983 GIANT 12/8 OZ 6-88267-09813-0 CURLY LEAF SPINACH April 29 2023 00684 ROBINSON FRESH 8/16 OZ 0-95829-60006-7 COLLARD GREENS May 01 2023 01907 GIANT 8/16 OZ 6-88267-05311-5 COLLARD GREENS May 01 2023

Customers with queries related to refunds can get in touch with Lancaster Foods Customer Service at 877-844-3441, Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 4:00 pm EDT. Those with other doubts and queries about the recall can also get in touch with the establishment through the same details.

