Mitten Gourmet Ready-to-Eat Pork Rind recall: Reason, products, and other details explored

Mitten Gourmet, LLC, a Freeland, Michigan establishment, has issued a nationwide recall for over 1,137 pounds of ready-to-eat pork rind products. As per the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the notice is being issued as the products were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.

Announced on May 10, 2023, the nationwide recall was initiated after the establishment discovered the problem during routine FSIS surveillance activities. During the inspection, the agency observed that the ready-to-eat pork rind products were available for sale without the USDA mark of inspection. The FSIS determined that the producer is not an FSIS-inspected facility. Thus, the affected products do not bear the USDA mark of inspection.

Some of the affected ready-to-eat Mitten Gourmet's Ready-to-Eat Pork Rind products (Image via FSIS)

Although there have been no confirmed reports of any sicknesses or fatalities following the consumption of the recalled products, the FSIS is urging customers not to consume the affected products. People who are concerned about reactions or adverse effects related to the consumption of the affected products are advised to contact a healthcare provider or to visit the nearest medical care center.

The Mitten Gourmet's Ready-to-Eat Pork Rind recall came into effect because the products were being sold without the USDA mark of inspection

The recall affects approximately 1,137 pounds of ready-to-eat Pork Rind products that were imported by Mitten Gourmet, LLC. The Freeland, Michigan, establishment sold these products throughout the United States. However, the affected products do not bear the USDA mark of inspection as they were produced in an establishment that has not been federally inspected.

Packaged in 2.0-oz. clear bags, the affected products were available in a wide variety of flavors. Produced on various dates between September 9, 2021, and May 5, 2023, the affected pork rind products were sold all across the country through major retailers.

Some of the other packets of affected Mitten Gourmet's Ready-to-Eat Pork Rind products (Image via FSIS)

The products affected by the Mitten Gourmet's Ready-to-Eat Pork Rind product recall include:

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “PARMESAN GARLIC Pork Rinds” 2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “PIZZA Pork Rinds” 2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “BUFFALO Pork Rinds” 2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “NACHO CHEESE Pork Rinds” 3. 2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “JALAPENO Pork Rinds” 2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “HONEY MUSTARD Pork Rinds” 2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “DILL PICKLE Pork Rinds” 2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “BARBECUE Pork Rinds” 2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “SALT N PEPPER Pork Rinds”

Customers who may have bought the aforementioned products are strictly advised not to consume them. The affected packages of pork rind products can either be disposed of safely in a closed bin or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund. All affected products can be returned irrespective of the proof of purchase or a receipt.

Consumers with doubts or queries about Mitten Gourmet's Ready-to-Eat Pork Rind recall can get in touch with the establishment's CEO, Miquel Varney, at 989-402-5372. The establishment can also be reached via emails sent at - [email protected]

