Wawona Organic DayBreak Blend recall: Reason, affected lot codes, and other details revealed

Wawona Frozen Foods is recalling select lots of Wawona Organic DayBreak Blend over a potential Hepatitis A contamination concern. The recalled products were exclusively sold at Costco Wholesale stores and may cause serious infections and other health risks to people of all ages.

Announced on June 8, 2023, the voluntary recall affects Organic DayBreak Blend products that are over a year old and were sold in select regions between April 15, 2022, and June 26, 2022. While the recalled products are no longer available for sale anywhere in the United States, the establishment is issuing the recall as an abundance of caution.

As of now, Wawona Frozen Foods and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are yet to receive any reports of illnesses or fatalities regarding the consumption of the recalled product. However, customers are urged not to consume the recalled products and to discard them.

Consumption of food contaminated with Hepatitis A pathogens can lead to infections which may cause individuals to experience mild and short-term illnesses to serious and long-term sicknesses that can even last for months.

Symptoms of a Hepatitis infection may range from fatigue to loss of appetite, abdominal pain, fever, headache, diarrhea, vomiting, and more. Patients experiencing any of these symptoms are advised to consult a medical professional immediately.

All you need to know about Wawona Organic DayBreak Blend recall

According to the recall notice issued on the FDA website, the voluntary recall only affects select lots of Wawona Organic DayBreak Blend products that were sold exclusively at Costco stores. Feared to be potentially contaminated with Hepatitis A, the recalled products are no longer available for purchase.

Packed in 4 Lb (1.81 Kg) packets, the recalled products were exclusively distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in the regions of California, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and Washington. Available for purchase between April 15, 2022, and June 26, 2022, the recalled DayBreak Blend products feature “Use By” dates of 09/30/2023, 09/29/2023, 10/18/2023, and 09/23/2023.

As per the establishment, the affected product contains organic frozen strawberries from Mexico which could have been potentially contaminated with Hepatitis A. While there have been no reported cases of sicknesses or fatalities regarding the consumption of the recalled product, customers are advised to be cautious.

Consumers can find a list of all affected lots of the recalled product in the table below:

Use By Date Affected Lot Codes 09/29/2023 20088D06 20088D04 20088D07 20088D05 20088D08 20088D12 20088D09 20088D11 20088D10 09/23/2023 20082D07 20082D04 20082D05 20082D06 20082D08 10/18/2023 20108D05 20108D04 20108D07 20108D06 20108D08 09/30/2023 20089D12 20089D09 20089D11 20089D10

Customers who may have bought the recalled Wawona Organic DayBreak Blend product last year are advised to check their freezers. All packets of the affected product containing one of the aforementioned Lot codes must not be consumed. Customers can either discard the affected packets or return them to the Costco Wholesale stores for a refund. It is to be noted that you can always return recalled products even in the absence of a receipt or proof of purchase.

Individuals with doubts or queries related to the Wawona Organic DayBreak Blend products or the recall can get in touch with Wawona Frozen Foods at 1-866-534-9986, between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm Pacific Time, Monday to Friday. They can also reach the establishment through the website - www.wawona.com.

