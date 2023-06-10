Ashley Furniture loveseats, sofas, and recliners recall: reason, model number, and all you need to know

Over 253,000 Ashley Furniture Sofas, Love Seats, and Party Time Power Loveseats are being recalled from across the country due to a fire hazard concern. Recalled by Ashley F. Trading Co. LLC, of Arcadia, Wis., the affected furniture has cupholders that can overheat and pose the risk of a fire.

Announced on June 8, 2023, the nationwide recall is being initiated in conjunction with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Health Canada, and Ashley Furniture Trading Co. LLC. The recalled furniture includes power reclining home seating faux leather units that come with LED lighting, USB charging ports, a cup holder, and power control.

The recalled Party Time Power Recliners sold in black can pose a fire risk (Image via CPSC)

Apparently, the circuits in the cupholders of the recliners can overheat and cause fire hazards, smoke hazards, and damage to the furniture and other properties in your home. The federal agencies and the establishment have already received reports of at least six such incidents, but no injuries or fatalities have been reported as of now.

All you need to know about Ashley Furniture loveseats, sofas, and recliners recall

According to the recall notice issued on the CPSC website, the nationwide recall affects nearly 253,000 Sofas, Love Seats, and Party Time Power Loveseats manufactured by Happy Smart Furnishings (China and Vietnam), and Colia Leather (Cambodia). Imported to the United States and Canada by Ashley F. Trading Co. LLC, of Arcadia, Wis., over 9,450 units were also sold across Canada.

The Sofas, Party Time Loveseats, and Recliners are made with faux leather and were sold across the United States and Canada in Black and White colors. Embedded with power reclining systems, power control, USB charging, cupholder, and LED lighting, the recalled home seating units may pose a risk of fire due to an overheating issue.

Sold for between $900 and $1800 at Ashley Homestores and other popular furniture stores nationwide across the United States and Canada, the recalled reclines have already been linked with over six incidents, but no injuries or fatalities have been reported until now. Available for purchase between November 2018 and March 2023, the recalled furniture could also pose smoke inhalation and property damage risks along with fire hazards.

The recalled Ashley Furniture recliners, loveseats, and sofas pose fire risks (Image via Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Consumers can find a list of all affected Ashley Furniture models of the recalled product in the table below:

Product Model Number Sofa 3700415, 3700315, 3700415C, and 3700315C Loveseat 3700418, 3700318, 3700418C, and 3700318C Recliner 3700313, 3700413C, 3700413, and 3700313C

Owners who may have bought any of the aforementioned furniture are strictly advised not to use them until the problem is fixed. You should also unplug the recliners, loveseats, and sofas immediately and get in touch with Ashley Furniture Industries for a completely free repair.

The establishment can be reached toll-free at 866-482-2893 between 8 am to 8 pm ET Monday to Friday. You can also reach the establishment online at - www.PartyTimeReclinerRecall.expertinquiry.com or www.ashleyfurniture.com. Individuals with other Ashley Furniture-related doubts and queries can also contact the company through the same details.

