JTM Provisions Frozen Beef Chili recall: Reason, affected lot code, and all you need to know

Over 22,500 pounds of Frozen Beef Chili was recalled by JTM Provisions Company over extraneous material contamination concerns. The ready-to-eat product may be contaminated with white plastic and can prove to be harmful when consumed or swallowed by people of all ages.

Announced on June 4, 2023, the nationwide recall comes in the wake of a customer complaint received by the establishment. The complainant stated that they found semi-rigid white plastic material in the ready-to-eat beef chili with beans. The establishment soon notified the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), and a nationwide recall was initiated.

The recalled Frozen Beef Chili with beans was purchased by USDA Foods for the NSLP (Image via FSIS)

It is to be noted that the recalled product was also purchased by USDA Foods for the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), and was supposed to be distributed to children at schools under the meal program. However, the federal agencies have not received any reports of injuries or fatalities with regard to the consumption of the affected products.

JTM Provisions has recalled Frozen Beef Chili with Beans with lot code 23058

According to the recall notice issued by the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recall affects no less than 22,530 pounds of Frozen Beef Chili with Beans product produced by the JTM Provisions Company of Harrison, Ohio. Shipped to distributors in the regions of California, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, the recalled products may contain extraneous materials, namely white plastic.

The recalled product with establishment number "EST. 1917" was produced on February 27, 2023. The FSIS described the recall said it includes "30-lb. cases of the "CHILI WITH BEANS" product which contains six 5-lb. (boilable) bags of "CP5309 CHILI WITH BEANS" with lot code 23058 (printed on the bag), along with "February 27, 2023" and the same lot code 23058 (printed on the case)"

As mentioned earlier, the recalled product was also purchased by USDA Foods for the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), and hence the agency is concerned that it may still be available in freezers and refrigerators at schools. The federal agency is urging all school nutrition professionals not to prepare, serve, or consume the product anymore. The affected products can either be discarded safely or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The recalled JTM Provisions Frozen Beef Chili with Beans products may contain extraneous materials, namely white plastic, and can be harmful when consumed or swallowed (Image via FSIS)

Parents and other individuals with questions related to the JTM Provisions Frozen Beef Chili recall can get in touch with Matt Montgomery, CFO of the establishment at 513-367-4900. The establishment can also be reached by sending an email to [email protected]

Consumers with other food safety questions may contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline toll-free number at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854), from 10 am to 6 pm (Eastern Time), between Monday and Friday.

