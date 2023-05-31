Cricket Creek Farm Sophelise and Tobasi Cheese Recall: reason, affected states, and other details revealed

Cricket Creek Farm has issued a voluntary recall for more than 160 units of Sophelise cheese and 140 pounds of Tobasi cheese. The recall is issued over a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination concern. Consumption of the recalled product may cause serious to fatal infections and illnesses in people of all ages.

Announced on May 30, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated after a lab test indicated that the current batch of Sophelise may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The sample was tested at a Biotrax Testing Laboratory following the hospitalization of a patient with a Listeria monocytogenes infection. Investigations into the matter indicated that the customer had bought Sophelise cheese. When tested at the lab, the cheese was found to be positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled packs of Cricket Creek Farm's Tobasi and Sophelise cheese (Image via FDA)

Following the discovery, an immediate recall was issued for Sophelise cheese products. Three batches of Tobasi were also recalled as they may have been exposed to the contaminated product during storage. As per the recall notice issued by the United States Food and Drug Administration, only one patient has been hospitalized with a Listeria infection.

No other cases of infection or sickness regarding consumption of the recalled product have been reported.

All you need to know about Cricket Creek Farm Sophelise and Tobasi Cheese Recall

The voluntary recall affects at least 165 units of Sophelise cheese and 149 pounds of Tobasi cheese produced by Cricket Creek Farm of Williamstown, MA. Feared to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the recalled cheese products may cause serious to fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and those with a weakened immune system.

Healthy individuals may only be affected by short-term symptoms like abdominal pain, diarrhea, high fever, nausea, severe headache, and stiffness. However, a Listeria infection may cause miscarriages or stillbirths among pregnant women. The FDA has already received one report of hospitalization following consumption of the Listeria-contaminated product and is urging customers not to consume the recalled cheese product.

The recalled Tobasi cheese product by Cricket Creek Farm (Image via FDA)

As per the recall notice, all of the recalled cheese products were distributed to - "Massachusetts and New York through Wild Oats, Provisions Williamstown, McEnroe Organic Farm Market, and New Lebanon Farmers Market at restaurants, as well as farmers."

Sophelise (product code 087055) was distributed between March 29, 2023, and May 26, 2023. Meanwhile, the three batches of Tobasi cheese products (product labels 315, 341, and 048) were distributed between March 26, 2023, and May 26, 2023.

Customers can check the table below for a list of all relevant details about the recalled Sophelise and Tobasi cheese products:

Product Packaging Date of Distribution Distributed to Product/Label Codes Sophelise (washed, pasteurized milk cheese with a soft rind and pinkish hue) circular in shape,measures 4 inches in diameter, and 1 inch tall, packed in semi-transparent packaging with a round blue label March 29, 2023, to May 26, 2023 Massachusetts and New York through Wild Oats, Provisions Williamstown, McEnroe Organic Farm Market, and New Lebanon Farmers Market at restaurants 087055 Tobasi(washed raw milk cheese with an orange rind and creamy interior) retail - clear packaging with a gray and orange label retail stores - small rectangular cuts wholesale - square format roughly 8”x8” and 1.25 inches tall March 26, 2023, to May 26, 2023. Massachusetts and New York through Wild Oats, Provisions Williamstown, McEnroe Organic Farm Market, and New Lebanon Farmers Market at restaurants 315341048

The FDA and Cricket Creek Farm are urging customers not to consume the recalled cheese products. The contaminated products can either be discarded in a closed bin or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Individuals with doubts and queries about the Cricket Creek Farm Sophelise and Tobasi Cheese recall can contact the company at 413-458-5888 between 8 am and 5 pm EST Monday to Friday. They can also reach the company via email at - [email protected]

