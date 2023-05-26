Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce Recall: Reason, affected locations, and all you need to know

Over 50,600 bottles of 12 oz. Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce are being recalled by the T.W. Garner Food Company over undeclared soy allergen concerns. It is feared that some bottles of the product may mistakenly contain Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce instead of what the label states. The Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce contains soy, which, when consumed by people with soy allergies, may cause them to experience severe to life-threatening allergic reactions.

Announced on May 25, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated after the establishment received a report from a direct customer stating that a bottle labeled as Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce instead comprised Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce. However, the Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce does not contain soy, so the bottles do not declare the presence of the allergen. As investigations progressed, it was found that the problem was caused by applying the wrong label during a portion of the production run.

The recalled bottles of Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce may contain undeclared soy allergens (Image via FDA)

As of now, neither the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) nor T.W. Garner Food Company has received reports of any illness or fatalities regarding consumption of the recalled products.

All you need to know about Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce recall

The nationwide voluntary recall announced on May 25, affects nearly 50,688 bottles of 12 oz. Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce produced by the T.W. Garner Food Company. Sold all across the United States, the recalled products may contain undeclared soy allergens, posing severe to life-threatening allergic reaction risks to people with soy allergies.

Packed in a labeled 12 oz. glass bottle, the recalled product contains an orange-colored sauce called Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce. It is to be noted that the only product affected by the recall carries a 'Best if Used by' date is 120623T 065239 printed on the cap of the product, and a UPC 0 75500 10011 6.

As per the T.W. Garner Food Company, the recalled product was shipped to distribution centers and retail stores located in AL, CT, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, NY, PA, SC, TN, TX & VA. The establishment is urging customers with soy allergies or sensitivity not to consume the recalled product as it could pose severe to life-threatening allergic reaction risks.

Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce containing soy may have been mistakenly packed in Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce bottles causing an undeclared soy allergen problem (Image via FDA)

Consumers who may have purchased the recalled product and have no use for it can either discard it safely in a closed bin or return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. Make note that you can easily return recalled products even without a receipt or proof of purchase.

Individuals with doubts and queries about the Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce or the recall can get in touch with T.W. Garner Food Company's contact, Mrs. Katerine Cardoso, Quality Assurance Manager at (336) 231-6417. The company can be reached between Monday to Friday 8:00 am to 6:00 pm EST. You can also share your queries through email sent at [email protected]

