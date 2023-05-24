Van Leeuwen Brown Sugar Chunk Ice Cream recall: reason, lot number, and all you need to know

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream of Brooklyn, NY has issued a nationwide recall for over 4,000 frozen pints of its French Ice Cream product "Brown Sugar Chunk” over undeclared Walnut allergen concerns. When consumed by people with Walnut allergies, it may cause severe to life-threatening allergic reactions.

Announced on May 23, 2023, the nationwide voluntary recall was initiated after the company discovered that the ice cream in a specific lot contains walnuts but was distributed in packaging that did not declare the presence of walnuts. The issue was brought to the company's notice through a consumer complaint. As of now, the company is investigating the cause of the product labeling error, while all affected stocks of the product are being recalled from across the country.

The recalled Van Leeuwen Brown Sugar Chunk Ice Cream may contain undeclared Walnut allergens (Image via FDA)

Though food contaminated with allergens can often cause severe to life-threatening allergic reactions, neither the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) nor the establishment has received reports of any illnesses or fatalities as of now. It is to be noted that food products contaminated with Walnut allergens are linked with allergic reaction symptoms such as tingling in the mouth, dizziness, abdominal pain, light-headedness, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and fainting.

Individuals with high sensitivity towards allergens could also be at risk of experiencing life-threatening symptoms such as anaphylaxis attacks, which require immediate medical attention. As such, customers experiencing any of these symptoms after consuming the recalled product are advised to consult a doctor or visit a medical care center at the earliest.

All you need to know about the Van Leeuwen Brown Sugar Chunk Ice Cream Recall

The recall affects nearly 4,096 frozen 14-oz pints of "Brown Sugar Chunk” French Ice Cream product imported by Van Leeuwen Ice Cream of Brooklyn, NY. Feared to contain undeclared walnut allergens, the recalled ice cream product was sold all across the United States.

Packed in 14-ounce reddish brown packaging with black lettering on the cup and lid, the recalled ice cream products were sold through major retailers nationwide. The product that may pose severe to life-threatening allergic reaction risks is marked with lot number 23P102 and Best By Date of April 12, 2025. Both of these details can be found printed on the bottom of the pint.

As per the company, the recall does not apply to any other lot marking, best-by date, or varieties of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream products. However, customers with walnut allergies who may have bought the affected products are strictly advised not to eat them.

instructions on where to find the lot number and the Best By date on the Van Leeuwen Brown Sugar Chunk Ice Cream pints (Image via FDA)

Individuals with no use for the affected products can either dispose of them safely in a closed bin or return them to the store of purchase for a full refund. It is to be noted that recalled products can be returned even without a receipt or proof of purchase.

Customers with no history of walnut-related allergies can safely consume the Brown Sugar Chunk ice cream as there has been no other problem with the product. Any questions or concerns related to the product or the Van Leeuwen recall can be directed to JD Dillion, [email protected], or 215-824-6613 between the hours of 9 am to 5 pm EST.

