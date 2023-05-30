Juratoys Children's Activity Tables recall: Reason, model number, and other details explored

Over 5,000 units of Juratoys' Janod Sweet Cocoon Activity Tables for children aged 12 months and older are being recalled from across the country over choking hazard concerns. Recalled by Juratoys US Corp., of Bloomingdale, Illinois, the recalled products feature a metal bell that can detach from the table, causing a child to choke if swallowed.

Announced on May 25, 2023, the voluntary recall applies to products sold within the United States and Canada. According to the recall notice issued by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the establishment has not received any reports of choking incidents or fatalities with regard to the product.

The round-triangle-like J04411 Janod Sweet Cocoon Activity Tables (Image via CPSC)

Both Juratoys US Corp. and the CPSC urged parents to keep the recalled Activity Tables away from children. The recalled tables should not be used until the problem is fixed.

Juratoys Children's Activity Tables recall has impacted products with model numbers J04402 and J04411

The nationwide voluntary recall affects nearly 5,080 units of Janod Sweet Cocoon Activity Tables that are meant for children aged 12 months and older. An additional count of over 1,030 recalled tables were also sold across Canada.

The tables affected by the recall were available in two specific model numbers - J04402 and J04411. Parents can find the model numbers printed on a label pasted on the underside of the tables. While the J04402 is a round table measuring over 22 inches in diameter, the J04411 is a triangle-like table with rounded corners measuring over 21 inches wide and 18 inches high.

The multicolored (gray, pink, blue, and white) tables feature toys made of wood and metal. As per the website, the tabletop station includes "a grooved track for vehicle play, a bell arch, a bead and wire maze, a shape sorter, gear activity, and stacking activity." However, the metal bell attached to the bell arch can be detached and can cause a child to choke if swallowed.

According to the recall notice issued by the CPSC, the recalled tables were sold at "Nordstrom and Crate and Barrel stores nationwide, and at other specialty toys, gift, and books stores across the country." The recalled products were also sold online through Amazon.com, CrateandBarrel.com, Maisonnette.com, and Nordstrom.com. Parents could have also bought the tables from catalogs between February 2020 and December 2022 for over $65 and $83.

The round J04402 Janod Sweet Cocoon Activity Tables (Image via CPSC)

As mentioned earlier, both the CPSC and Juratoys US Corp., of Bloomingdale, Illinois are urging parents to stop using the tables. Parents are also advised to keep the tables away from their children. The recalled tables must not be used until the problem is fixed.

Parents can get in touch with Juratoys US for a free repair kit that can help fix the problem. The company can also be reached via toll-free at 855-665-9287, between 8:30 am and 5 pm ET from Monday to Friday. Individuals can reach the company by sending them an email at - [email protected] or can get in touch with them online at https://www.janod.us/content/46-recall-information.

