Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad recall: Reason, affected states, refund details, and all you need to know

Select 30 oz. containers of Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad are being recalled from the United States over undeclared milk allergen concerns. Recalled by A.S.K. Foods, Inc., the affected product may cause severe to life-threatening allergic reactions in people with a sensitivity or allergy to milk allergens.

According to the establishment, the recalled Mozzarella Salad is distributed in packaging with an ingredient statement intended for Macaroni Salad, but it does not declare milk. The presence of milk in the Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad caused the company to issue the recall to ensure customer safety. The problem with the product was discovered by personnel at the Wegmans store.

The recalled Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad (Image via FDA)

Announced on May 26, 2023, the voluntary recall has not been linked with any adverse reactions or fatalities as of now. However, the recalled product may pose fatal risks to people with lactose intolerance, sensitivity, or an allergy to milk allergens.

One of the most common allergens in the United States, milk allergens can cause allergy symptoms such as - digestive issues, hives, vomiting, wheezing, and more. Severe cases of sensitivity can often result in an anaphylaxis attack which requires immediate medical attention.

All you need to know about Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad Recall

As per the recall notice issued by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the nationwide voluntary recall affects select Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad products in 30 oz. containers imported by A.S.K. Foods, Inc. of Palmyra, PA.

Darnell Clayton @Darnell A.S.K. Foods Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk In Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad ift.tt/rVnmGuO A.S.K. Foods Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk In Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad ift.tt/rVnmGuO

Feared to contain undeclared milk allergens, the recalled product was sold exclusively at Wegmans stores across the regions of - New York, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. The recalled Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad products are labeled as - Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad, Net Wt 30 OZ (1 LB 14 OZ) 850 g.

Customers can also find separate labeling on the sides of the product indicating - Macaroni Salad, Net Wt 40 OZ (2 LB 8 OZ) 1.13 kg. The recalled product can be recognized by the code and use-by-date mentioned on the lid - “3515-2” and “USE BY 06/1/23.”

The recalled Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad may cause severe to life-threatening allergic reactions (Image via FDA)

While there have been no reports of illnesses regarding consumption of the recalled product, the establishment is urging customers not to consume it. The recalled products can be discarded safely in a closed bin or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Individuals with doubts and queries about the Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad recall may contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663, Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 7 pm EDT. You can also reach the establishment between Saturday and Sunday, from 8 am to 5 pm EDT.

Founded in 1916 by John Wegman and Walter Wegman, Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is one of the most popular privately held supermarket chains in the United States.

Headquartered in Gates, New York, the chain has over 110 stores nationwide. The chain offers a wide variety of products such as Bakery, delicatessen, dairy, grocery, frozen foods, organic foods, bulk foods, and more, along with services like - pharmacy, catering, coffee shop, and restaurants.

Poll : 0 votes