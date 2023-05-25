What is wrong with Papa Murphy’s cookie dough? Details explored as CDC investigates salmonella outbreak in six states

A Salmonella outbreak in six states has put Papa Murphy’s under the radar after sick people confirmed consuming the chain's raw cookie dough. Linked to over 18 salmonella infections, the chain's cookie dough is under suspicion as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with state and federal agencies investigate the reasons behind the problem.

As per the CDC, over 18 people from California, Idaho, Missouri, Oregon, Utah, and Washington have been afflicted with salmonella infections between February 27, 2023, and May 2, 2023. At least six cases have been reported from Washington, and four each in Idaho and Oregon. All sick people are between the ages of 14 to 68. During interviews with the federal agency, most of the patients confirmed that they had consumed raw cookie dough sold at Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake pizza stores.

Raw cookie dough sold at Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake pizza stores feared to be contaminated with Salmonella (Image via Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

At least two people affected have been admitted to hospitals, but no deaths have been reported as of now. CDC officials believe that the number of sick people is likely to be higher than the numbers reported. The CDC also said that the outbreak could extend to other states.

Following the news of the infections, Papa Murphy’s has temporarily stopped selling raw chocolate chip cookie dough and S’more bars dough. Though the product can still be found on the chain's menu, the items are no longer available to order. The chain has not yet commented on the matter.

CDC urges people not to eat Papa Murphy’s cookie dough raw in wake of the Salmonella outbreak

CDC @CDCgov



If you have any in your refrigerator or freezer, throw it away. SALMONELLA OUTBREAK: People reported eating Papa Murphy’s raw chocolate chip cookie dough or raw S’mores bars dough before getting sick.If you have any in your refrigerator or freezer, throw it away. bit.ly/3q5wQW1 SALMONELLA OUTBREAK: People reported eating Papa Murphy’s raw chocolate chip cookie dough or raw S’mores bars dough before getting sick.If you have any in your refrigerator or freezer, throw it away. bit.ly/3q5wQW1 https://t.co/3JuOw4KnPp

As the investigation into the matter progresses, health officials have interviewed the infected people. At least 12 out of the 14 said that they ate food from Papa Murphy’s. Nine of them ate raw cookie dough or S’mores bar dough, and one of them said that they ate baked cookies made with the dough.

Currently, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and several state and federal agencies are continuously working to identify the contaminated ingredient in the raw cookie dough.

Linked with over 18 salmonella infections, Papa Murphy’s cookie dough is temporarily unavailable for purchase. However, the CDC fears that several customers may have already purchased the raw cookie dough, and may have it at their homes and in refrigerators. The federal agency is urging people not to consume raw cookie dough unless it's made with special ingredients and does not require any baking.

Papa Murphy’s raw cookie dough linked to over 18 infections in six states across the U.S. (Image via Papa Murphy’s)

Consumers who may have purchased Papa Murphy’s chocolate chip or s'mores bar cookie dough in the last few months, and may have it in their refrigerator are strictly advised not to consume them.

Further, customers are urged to dispose of the product safely in a closed bin with immediate effect. All items and surfaces that may have come in contact with the raw cookie dough should be washed in the dishwasher or with hot, soapy water.

What are the threats related to eating raw food contaminated with Salmonella?

WA Dept. of Health @WADeptHealth We're working with local & federal public health partners to investigate cases of Salmonella likely linked to consuming raw dough from Papa Murphy’s from multiple locations in WA. The company has discontinued selling the products at this time. bit.ly/45smuQ1 for more. We're working with local & federal public health partners to investigate cases of Salmonella likely linked to consuming raw dough from Papa Murphy’s from multiple locations in WA. The company has discontinued selling the products at this time. bit.ly/45smuQ1 for more. https://t.co/0OkZQf5lJy

Commonly linked with eating raw, uncooked food contaminated with pathogens, a Salmonella infection can often cause serious health problems in people of all ages. A patient experiencing a Salmonellosis infection may experience symptoms like- diarrhea, headaches, nausea, vomiting, fever, and stomach pains. These infections usually incubate within seven to 48 hours after consumption of contaminated food and can last up to two weeks without treatment.

Ranging from low to mild, these infections can sometimes pose a serious threat to people with low immunity like children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with other such medical implications. Patients who may be experiencing any of the aforementioned symptoms are advised to take fever-reducing medications and consume plenty of fluids and electrolytes. It is advised to consult a doctor or medical health professional before taking any medications.

People are urged not to consume raw, uncooked food as they may be contaminated with pathogens including Salmonella (Image via YinYang/ Getty Images)

Federal agencies and medical professionals often remind people not to eat raw, uncooked food as it may be contaminated with several pathogens including Salmonella. Cooking or baking your food properly not only makes it taste even better but also kills all the harmful germs and pathogens, thus making it safe for consumption.

Poll : 0 votes