Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream recall: Reason, affected lot codes, and other details explored

Limited units of family-sized Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream cartons are being recalled from across the country over undeclared wheat and soy allergen concerns. Recalled by Tillamook County Creamery Association, the affected ice cream products may cause severe to life-threatening allergic reactions in people who have an allergy or sensitivity towards soy and wheat.

Announced on May 31, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated after the establishment was made aware of a labeling issue through a customer complaint. According to the recall notice issued by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream may have been mistakenly packed inside the Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream cartons.

The recalled Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream may contain undeclared wheat and soy allergens (Image via Food and Drug Administration)

As of now, neither the establishment nor the FDA is aware of any adverse reactions or fatalities with respect to the consumption of the recalled ice cream. The company is urging customers with soy and wheat allergies not to consume the recalled products as it may put them at risk of experiencing severe to life-threatening allergic reactions.

The recalled Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream was sold at Safeway grocery stores in Washington and select regions of northern Idaho

As per the recall notice issued by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the voluntary recall affects no less than 1,440 family-sized cartons of Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream sold all across the United States. Packed in the Chocolate Peanut Butter carton sidewall, the recalled ice creams have a Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl lid instead. The recalled product contains undeclared wheat and soy allergens.

U.S. FDA Recalls @FDArecalls Tillamook Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Wheat and Soy in Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl Ice Cream Packaged in Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Carton fda.gov/safety/recalls… Tillamook Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Wheat and Soy in Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl Ice Cream Packaged in Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Carton fda.gov/safety/recalls… https://t.co/lKDF3TTl9H

Customers can recognize the affected products by looking for the lot codes TL-41-80 and BB041324 (BEST BY 04/13/2024) printed on the bottom of the cartons.

When consumed by people with soy or wheat allergies, the recalled products may cause severe allergic reactions like - irritation or swelling of the mouth and/or throat, rash or swelling of the skin, hives, congestion, headache, breathing difficulties, diarrhea, and more. Individuals who are highly sensitive to these allergens may even experience life-threatening reactions such as Anaphylaxis, requiring immediate medical attention.

The recalled Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream can be discarded or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund (Image via Food and Drug Administration)

While no adverse reactions or fatalities linked to the recalled ice cream products have been reported as of now, consumers are urged not to consume the product. Exclusively sold at Safeway grocery stores in the state of Washington and select regions of northern Idaho, the affected product should be discarded safely in a closed bin or returned to the Safeway grocery stores for a full refund.

Consumers with doubts and queries about the Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream or the recall can get in touch with the company at 855-562-3568. The company can also be reached via email at - [email protected]

