Ego Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers Recall: reason, affected model, and all you need to know

Over 85,000 EGO Power+ Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers are being recalled from across the country over laceration hazard concerns. Chervon North America Inc. has recalled the Hedge Trimmers due to the rear switch trigger abruptly failing.

Announced on June 1, 2023, the voluntary recall has been initiated in conjunction with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Health Canada, and Chervon North America Inc. As of now, federal agencies have received reports of over 34 incidents of the trimmers starting unexpectedly. At least eight of the reported incidents involved reports of lacerations requiring stitches.

The recalled EGO Power+ Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers pose laceration hazards and must not be used until fixed (Image via CPSC)

The federal agencies and Chervon North America Inc. are urging all owners of the recalled hedge trimmers to immediately stop using them. Consumers are advised not to use the recalled hedge trimmers until the problem has been fixed.

All you need to know about Ego Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers recall

According to the recall notice issued by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the nationwide recall affects nearly 85,000 EGO Power+ Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers that were imported to the United States by Chervon North America Inc., of Naperville, Illinois. Over 5,000 additional hedge trimmers were also imported to Canada.

Consumers may have bought the recalled 'Made-in-China' Hedge Trimmers from authorized dealers and distributors, hardware stores, and home improvement stores across the United States. The recalled trimmers were also sold online at Acmetools.com, Acehardware.com, and Homedepot.com between September 2017 and March 2020. Manufactured around March 30, 2019, the recalled EGO Power+ Model HT2410 Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers were sold between $150 and $220.

Customers can recognize the recalled trimmers with their gray, black, and green housing, and a yellow, 24-inch dual-action steel blade. The trimmers also feature a black loop handle, a green switch-trigger on the front of the product housing, along with a rear switch trigger right under the rear handle. The brand's logo can also be seen on one side of the housing, along with the model number HT2410 and manufacturing date code on the opposite side.

The recall only affects hedge trimmers with date codes between September 2017 and March 2019 sold across the United States and Canada. Customers may have bought them as removable battery-powered bare tools sold without a battery, or in combo kits with 2.5 Ah battery and POWER+ 56-volt charger.

The recalled EGO Power+ Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers were sold between September 2017 and March 2020 for over $150 and $220 (Image via CPSC)

Consumers who may have bought the recalled hedge trimmers are strongly cautioned not to use them until the issue is resolved. Owners are advised to contact Chervon North America Inc. for a free repair at 800-492-0777 between 8:30 am and 8:00 pm ET, Monday to Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the establishment can be reached between 10 am and 6 pm ET.

You can also email the company at - [email protected] Individuals with other recall-related doubts and queries can also contact the company through the same details.

