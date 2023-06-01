Jaguar I-Pace Recall: reason, models, and other details explored

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (JLR) has issued a nationwide recall for over 6,000 I-PACE electric vehicles over fire hazard concerns. It is feared that the high-voltage batteries on electric vehicles may overheat, posing fire risks.

Announced on June 1, the voluntary recall is limited to the United States. The automaker has received at least eight reports of incidents that have resulted in fires in the U.S., but no accidents or injuries have been reported as of now.

The high-voltage batteries on the recalled I-PACE electric vehicles may overheat posing fire risks (Image via Jaguar)

JLR has yet to determine whether the overheating problem is the result of a faulty battery pack assembly or a thermal overload scenario. However, the automaker has issued a nationwide recall out of an abundance of caution.

Customers with the affected vehicles are advised to be cautious while driving or charging the recalled I-PACE electric vehicles. If possible, owners should try not to drive the vehicles until the problem is fixed.

All you need to know about Jaguar I-PACE electric vehicle recall

NHTSA Recalls & Ratings @NHTSArecalls Recall Alert

2019-2024 Jaguar I-PACE vehicles

Recalled for high-voltage battery overheating

nhtsa.gov/recalls?nhtsaI… Recall Alert2019-2024 Jaguar I-PACE vehiclesRecalled for high-voltage battery overheating ⚠️ Recall Alert2019-2024 Jaguar I-PACE vehiclesRecalled for high-voltage battery overheatingnhtsa.gov/recalls?nhtsaI…

As per the recall notice issued on the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website, the voluntary nationwide recall affects nearly 6,357 I-PACE electric vehicles sold across the United States by Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. The Tata Motors-owned JLR is recalling select 2019-2024 model I-PACE vehicles as the high-voltage battery may overheat and pose fire risks.

While JLR is yet to determine the actual cause of the overheating issue, the automaker is assuring all owners that the problem will be fixed through an over-the-air (OTA) update. As per JLR, the battery energy control module software will be updated in the coming days, either by a dealer or through an OTA update.

Dealers will also be replacing the battery modules on the recalled vehicles if necessary. Jaguar is assuring owners that they won't be charged for the repairs or the replacements. Owners of the affected I-PACE vehicles are expected to receive notification letters starting July 21, 2023.

The nationwide voluntary recall affects certain 2019-2024 model I-PACE vehicles (Image via Xinhua/Ding Ting/ Getty Images)

As mentioned earlier, owners of the recalled I-PACE electric vehicles are advised to be cautious while driving or charging the vehicles. Individuals with doubts and queries about the recalled 2019-2024 model I-PACE vehicles or the recall can get in touch with Jaguar's customer service at 1-800-452-4827. The automaker's number for this recall is H441.

Jaguar's I-PACE electric vehicles were launched back in 2018. Ever since then, the automaker has not come up with any new electric vehicle models. Recently, the company has pledged to invest over $18.5 billion in electric vehicles. The automaker has also promised to launch an all-new electric vehicle by 2025.

Owned by India's Tata Motors, JLR is one of the most prominent British multinational automobile manufacturers. Known for producing luxury and sports utility vehicles, JLR is the first European automaker to submit new cars to the AIR Index to receive NOx emissions ratings (2019).

Poll : 0 votes