What is wrong with Boppy infant baby lounger? Details explored as two more infants die of recalled baby pillow

The Boppy Company and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) are urging customers to immediately stop using recalled Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, B. Preferred Newborn Loungers, and Pottery Barn Kids B. Newborn Loungers in the wake of two additional fatalities. The product that was recalled back in 2021 due to suffocation risks has been linked to around ten infant deaths.

First recalled in September 2021, the Newborn Loungers can put infants at risk of suffocation if they move, roll, or are placed on the lounger in positions that obstruct breathing. The infants can also be at risk of suffocation if they roll off the lounger to an external surface, like an adult pillow.

The recalled B. Original Newborn Loungers, B. Preferred Newborn Loungers (Image via CPSC)

Even after the product was recalled in 2021, it has been linked to two more fatalities. The reason is that the product is still being sold and/or purchased through online markets such as Facebook Marketplace. While the CPSC is continuously working with Facebook to remove or block the recalled loungers from the marketplace, the agency is also urging parents to participate in the recall.

Parents are requested to participate in the recall by ensuring they do not donate, buy or sell the CPSC-recalled Newborn Loungers or any other recalled products.

Parents are urged to immediately stop using Boppy Newborn Loungers

First recalled from across the United States in September 2021, the Boppy Newborn Loungers are a serious life risk for infants. The affected product had already caused over eight fatalities before it was recalled, while two more fatalities were reported shortly after the 2021 recall.

As per the recall notice issued on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, an infant death occurred in October 2021, shortly after the recall. According to the reports, the infant's death occurred due to positional asphyxia after they were placed on the lounger but ended up rolling underneath a nearby adult pillow.

Another infant death was reported in November 2021, when an infant was found dead after they were placed into the lounger in an adult bed with a parent and soft bedding. However, the recalled product, which has already caused around ten deaths, is still being sold or bought through online marketplaces, urging the CPSC to re-issue the recall notice.

As mentioned earlier, both the CPSC and The Boppy Company are urging consumers to immediately stop using the recalled B. Original Newborn Loungers, B. Preferred Newborn Loungers, and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers and to voluntarily participate in the nationwide recall.

Parents and consumers can contact The Boppy Company for detailed instructions on how to dispose of the recalled loungers and receive a refund. The establishment can be reached at 800-416-1355 from 9 am to 5 pm ET between Monday and Friday.

