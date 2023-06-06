DEKA Pork Rind Products recall: Reason, product name, affected states, and other details revealed

Over 13,000 pounds of imported DEKA Pork Rind products are being recalled from across the country. Recalled by DEKA Trading Corp., the products were imported to the United States from Guatemala. However, Guatemala is not on the list of countries eligible to export meat and meat products to the U.S.

Announced on June 2, 2023, the nationwide recall was initiated after the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) became aware of the origin of the product. During routine FSIS surveillance activity, the federal agency found that the product was imported from Guatemala, which is not eligible to import meat products into the United States.

The recalled DEKA Pork Rind Products were imported from Guatemala and are not eligible to be imported to the U.S. (Image via FSIS)

While no incidents or fatalities related to the recalled products have been reported as of now, the federal agency is urging customers not to consume the ready-to-eat pork rind.

Recalled DEKA Pork Rind Products can be disposed of safely or returned to the store of purchase for full refund

According to the recall notice issued by the FSIS, the nationwide recall affects nearly 13,771 pounds of imported ready-to-eat pork rind products distributed in the United States by the DEKA Trading Corp. The recalled pork rind products were distributed to wholesalers and retail locations across Virginia, New York, Georgia, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

The recalled DEKA Pork Rind products do not bear a USDA mark of inspection or an establishment number and were sold in 5.3 oz. (150g) foil-pouch packages. Labeled as containing "TorTrix Con Chicharrón," the recalled product was available at wholesalers and retailers across the country.

As mentioned earlier, there have been no confirmed reports of sicknesses or fatalities regarding consumption of the recalled pork rind product, but the FSIS is concerned that customers may still have the products in their pantries. The federal agency is urging all customers who may have bought the product not to consume it. The recalled product can either be disposed of safely or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund.

The recalled DEKA Pork Rind Products can be disposed of or returned to the store of purchase (Image via FSIS)

Customers who may have doubts or queries regarding the DEKA Pork Rind or the recall can get in touch with Alejandro Mencos, President, DEKA Trading Corp. at 305-716-8375. The establishment can also be reached at [email protected] Individuals with other recall-related queries and safety concerns can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline toll-free at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).

