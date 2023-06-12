Gordon Choice Homestyle Chili Topping recall: Reason, affected lot code, and all you need to know

Over 200 pounds of Gordon Choice Homestyle Chili Topping products are being recalled from across the country over an undeclared allergens concern. Recalled by J.T.M. Provisions Company of Harrison, Ohio, the affected ready-to-eat (RTE) products may contain beef taco filling instead, which is known to contain soy.

Announced on June 9, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated after the establishment received customer complaints indicating that homestyle chili topping bags contained beef taco filling instead. Following the complaints, the establishment notified the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), and a nationwide recall was initiated.

Bags of the recalled Gordon Choice Homestyle Chili Topping products may contain soy-based beef taco filling instead (Image via FSIS)

While there have been no reports of allergic reactions or fatalities regarding the consumption of the soy allergen-containing product, the agency is urging customers not to consume them. Consumption of the recalled products may cause severe to life-threatening allergic reactions in people with a sensitivity or a soy allergy.

All you need to know about Gordon Choice Homestyle Chili Topping product recall

According to the recall notice published on the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the recall affects nearly 200 pounds of Gordon Choice Homestyle Chili Topping products. Feared to contain soy-based beef taco filling instead, the recalled products were produced on March 14, 2023.

Packed in boilable plastic bags of 5 lb. each, the recalled “Gordon Choice® Homestyle Chili Topping” product bears the establishment number "1917A" (inside the USDA mark of inspection). Customers can also find the lot code 230732002 printed on the packages.

Distributed to retailers and institutional locations across the United States, the recalled product containing soy allergens may cause allergy symptoms like hives, wheezing, digestive issues, vomiting, and more. Individuals with high sensitivity may even experience an anaphylaxis attack, thus requiring immediate medical attention.

As such, the FSIS and J.T.M. Provisions Company of Harrison, Ohio are urging all customers strictly not to consume the recalled products. The affected products can either be discarded safely in a closed bin or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund. Customers can always return recalled products even without a receipt or proof of purchase.

The recalled Gordon Choice Homestyle Chili Topping products may cause severe to life-threatening allergic reactions (Image via FSIS)

Individuals with doubts and queries related to the Gordon Choice Homestyle Chili Topping product or the recall can get in touch with Matt Montgomery, Chief Financial Officer of J.T.M. Provisions Company. The company can be reached at 513-367-4900, Ext. 117. You can also reach the establishment via email sent at [email protected]

Soy is one of the most common food allergens in the United States and is often linked with severe or life-threatening reactions. While the reaction symptoms may vary from person to person, they often range between stomach cramps, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, hives, rashes, and more.

Severe cases can also result in an anaphylaxis attack which can be life-threatening. An Epinephrine shot being the first-line treatment for anaphylaxis can help bring the situation under control, but the patient may still require professional medical care.

