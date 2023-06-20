Marie Callender recall: Reason, affected lot number, and all you need to know

Over 2,700 pounds of frozen Marie Callender's Beef Shepherd’s Pie products are being recalled from across the United States over concerns of potential contamination with extraneous materials. Recalled by Conagra Brands, Inc. of Russellville, Ark. the affected products may contain flexible plastic contaminants.

Announced on June 16, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated after the establishment received customer complaints about the product containing flexible, clear plastic pieces. Soon after, the establishment notified the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), and a nationwide recall was announced.

The recalled Marie Callender's Beef Shepherd’s Pie Products may contain flexible plastic contaminants (Image via FSIS)

Currently, neither Conagra Brands, Inc. nor the FSIS has received reports of any ill effects or fatalities regarding the consumption of the recalled product.

While the risk factors related to such recalls are usually low, sharp and hard extraneous materials, when swallowed, may cause internal cuts and bleeding to the soft organs in your digestive system. Hence, consumers are advised to maintain due caution against food contaminated with extraneous materials.

All you need to know about Marie Callender's Beef Shepherd’s Pie Products Recall

According to the recall notice issued on the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the voluntary recall affects nearly 2,717 pounds of Marie Callender's Beef Shepherd’s Pie Products sold in the United States. Produced by Conagra Brands, Inc. of Russellville, Ark. the affected products are feared to be contaminated with extraneous materials.

Distributed in carton cases, the shepherd's pie products were produced on March 1, 2023, and are marked with time stamps ranging from 17:45 to 17:56 hours. Packed in 4.31 lbs. cases, they are labeled as “MC Beef Shepherd’s Pie” and feature the lot code 5006306020. The boxes also have a 'BEST BY FEB 24 2024' and case code 2113100032 printed on them.

Consumers will find that each carton contains six 11.5 oz. packages of the recalled "Marie Callender’s BEEF SHEPHERD’S PIE” with a BEST BY FEB 24 2024 printed on the side panel. Shipped to retail centers in Utah, Colorado, California, and Oregon, the affected products bear the lot code 5006306020 and have time stamps between 17:45 and 17:56.

The recalled frozen Marie Callender's Beef Shepherd’s Pie Products were sold throughout the United States (Image via FSIS)

It is to be noted that the recalled products were also sold through several other major retailers across the United States.

Customers are advised to throw away all affected packages in a closed bin. They can also return them to the store of purchase for a refund.

Consumers with doubts and queries about the Marie Callender's Beef Shepherd’s Pie Products recall may get in touch with Conagra’s Consumer Care Hotline at 877-469-3783. They can also get all recall and product-related doubts cleared through an email sent to - [email protected]

