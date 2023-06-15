Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs recall: Reason, models, and other details revealed

Over 331,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs are being recalled from across the country over accident and crash hazard concerns. Recalled by Stellantis, the owner of the Jeep company, the affected vehicles are feared to have a problem with the rear coil spring which can cause them to fall while being driven, thus posing accident hazards.

Announced on June 13, 2023, the nationwide recall affects select Grand Cherokee 2023 and 2022 models, along with select Cherokee L 2023 to 2021 SUV models. As per the documents published by the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the coil springs on the vehicles may not have been installed correctly during the production process.

The recalled Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles may pose accident and crash risks (Image via Bryan Thomas /Getty Images)

As such, the coil springs may start to loosen over time and separate while the vehicle is being driven. Such incidents could increase the risk of a crash or an accident, putting the driver, passengers, and other vehicles at risk of life and property. However, no incidents related to the problem have been reported in the United States until now.

All you need to know about the Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV recall

According to the recall notice issued by the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall affects nearly 331,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs. Feared to pose crash and accident risks, the recalled vehicles were sold all across the United States.

NHTSA Recalls & Ratings @NHTSArecalls Recall Alert

2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L vehicles

Recalled for incorrectly installed rear coil springs

nhtsa.gov/recalls?nhtsaI… Recall Alert2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L vehiclesRecalled for incorrectly installed rear coil springs ⚠️ Recall Alert2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L vehiclesRecalled for incorrectly installed rear coil springsnhtsa.gov/recalls?nhtsaI…

The nationwide recall applies to select Grand Cherokee L 2023 to 2021 SUV models and select Jeep Grand Cherokee 2023 and 2022 models. While the Grand Cherokee SUVs were manufactured between May 17, 2021, and May 31, 2023, the Grand Cherokee L SUVs were manufactured between December 5, 2020, and May 31, 2023.

As per the automaker, there have been at least 21 reports of the coils separating or dropping, but no accidents or fatalities have occurred as of now. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the automaker has assured that all owners of the recalled SUVs will receive a free inspection of the rear coil spring assembly.

The recalled Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles will receive a free inspection and repair through dealerships across the country (Image via Joe Raedle /Getty Images)

If necessary, the affected vehicles will also be eligible to receive free repair or replacement of the spring assembly. The repair and inspection services will be provided through major dealerships across the United States. Owners who wish to know about how soon the repairs will be available can get in touch with Jeep at 800-853-1403.

One can also get in touch with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 for more information.

Last month, Jeep also recalled nearly 200,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs globally over fire hazard concerns. The SUVs affected by the May recall were all between model years 2014 to 2016 and had a problem with the liftgate module which could cause water to make contact with the circuits and result in an electrical short circuit, thus posing fire risks.

Poll : 0 votes