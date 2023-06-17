Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides recall: reason, affected states, refund, and other details revealed

Over 59,000 canisters of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides are being recalled from across the country over a foreign particle contamination concern. It is feared that one or more recalled canisters may contain broken particles from the blue lid.

First announced on April 21, 2023, the ongoing voluntary recall is being initiated under the supervision of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and applies to a single batch code of the product. While the potential risk to customers is low, the establishment has issued the recall with an abundance of caution.

The recalled Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides products may contain broken pieces of a blue lid (Image via JP Yim/ Getty Images)

As of now, neither the establishment nor the FDA have received reports of any incidents or fatalities regarding the consumption of the recalled product. However, customers are urged not to consume the recalled Collagen Peptides products anymore.

All you need to know about the Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides recall

According to the recall documents shared on the United States Food and Drug Administration website (FDA), the recall affects nearly 59,701 canisters of Collagen Peptides sold in the United States. Sold exclusively at Costco stores, the recalled product is feared to be contaminated with foreign materials, namely broken particles from the blue lid of a canister.

The recall only applies to 24-ounce canisters of Collagen Peptides that feature the batch code 30095993HA. Customers can also find the 'best by date' of 01-09-2028 and UPC 8 57273 00866 6 printed on the canisters. As of now, no other batch codes or labels are affected by this recall.

Sold at Costco stores between April 17, 2023, and April 23, 2023, the recalled Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides supplement could have been purchased from locations in South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Alabama, Wisconsin, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. As per reports, the product may have also been sold online through certain retailers.

The recalled Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides were sold through Costco stores (Image via Vital Proteins)

The FDA has classified it as a 'Class II' recall, implying that the chances of the Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides product causing irreversible medical issues or health consequences are lower. However, consumers who may have purchased the recalled Collagen Peptides canisters are urged not to consume them. You can discard all affected canisters in a closed bin or return them to Costco stores for a refund.

The FDA's Compliance Policy Guides state that foreign particles that may be sharp or hard in nature may cause traumatic internal injuries if mistakenly consumed with food products. These objects could cause cuts and other injuries in the throat, mouth, tongue, intestines, teeth, gums, and stomach.

While the injuries may range from perforation to laceration, some chemically treated products could also put you at risk of other infections. Though it must be noted that such injuries can only be caused by particles that are 7 millimeters or larger, other than in infants, patients, and children, particles smaller than 7 millimeters may not always pose much of a risk.

