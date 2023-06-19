Johnsonville sausage recall: Reason, affected variety, affected establishment number, and other details explored

Johnsonville, LLC has issued a nationwide recall for over 42,000 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) “Beddar with Cheddar” pork sausages over an extraneous material contamination concern. It is feared that the recalled products may contain minute thin black plastic fiber strands.

Announced on Thursday, June 15, the voluntary recall was initiated after the establishment received reports of the contamination through a customer complaint. The recalled products were sold in select regions across the United States.

The recalled ready-to-eat sausage products may contain thin black plastic fiber strands (Image via FSIS)

As of now, neither the United States Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) nor the establishment has received reports of infections or fatalities regarding the consumption of the recalled ready-to-eat sausage products. However, customers are urged not to consume the product and to dispose it off directly.

All you need to know about Johnsonville's ready-to-eat sausage recall

According to the recall notice issued on the United States Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) website, the recall affects nearly 42,062 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) “Beddar with Cheddar” pork sausage products. Feared to be contaminated with extraneous materials, namely thin black plastic fiber strands, the affected products were sold all over the United States.

Produced by Johnsonville, LLC of Sheboygan Falls, Wis. the affected products were sold through major retailers in Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, and North Dakota. Sold in vacuum-packed packaging, the recalled ready-to-eat products are marked with the USDA mark of inspection with the establishment number “EST. 34224.”

Produced on January 26, 2023, the affected products were sold in 14-oz. packages, and were labeled as “Johnsonville BEDDAR with CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage links MADE WITH 100% PREMIUM PORK.” Customers can recognize the affected products by looking for the 'Best By Date' of 07/11/2023 C35 printed on the back of the package.

While there have been no confirmed reports of infections or fatalities regarding the consumption of the recalled products, the FSIS and Johnsonville, LLC are urging customers not to consume the products in any manner. The affected products can either be thrown away in a closed bin or returned to the store of purchase for a refund.

The recalled ready-to-eat sausage products must not be consumed in any manner (Image via FSIS)

Consumers who may have doubts and queries about the ready-to-eat sausage recall can get in touch with Amanda Fritsch, the Consumer Relations Coordinator of Johnsonville, LLC, at 888-556-2728. They can also reach the establishment via email sent at - [email protected]

As per the FDA'S Compliance Policy Guidelines, food products contaminated with foreign particles may cause internal injuries if the foreign particles are hard or sharp in nature. Particles of such properties may end up causing lacerations and perforation in sensitive internal parts of the body including the tongue, intestines, throat, gum, mouth, stomach, food pipe, and more.

Some foreign materials that have been through a chemical treatment may also lead to chemical poisoning and other infections in rare cases. However, such incidents are only possible if the swallowed foreign particles have a total size of 7 millimeters or higher.

