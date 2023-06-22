BCI Foods Chicken Noodle Soup recall: Reason, lot codes, affected states, and all you need to know

Over 13,500 pounds of chicken noodle soup products are being recalled by BCI Foods Inc. from across the country. As per the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recalled products are ineligible to be sold as they were not presented for import re-inspection.

Announced on June 20, the nationwide recall was initiated after the FSIS received reports about the problem from an import broker. The broker told the agency that the 'Made in Canada' canned chicken soup products were sold without being presented for the mandatory FSIS import re-inspection.

One of the recalled BCI Foods Chicken Noodle Soups may pose unknown health risks to consumers

While the recalled chicken noodle soup products may pose unknown health risks, neither the FSIS nor the establishment has received reports of any ill effects or fatalities regarding the consumption of the affected products. However, customers who may have purchased them are strictly advised not to consume them any longer.

All you need to know about BCI Foods Chicken Noodle Soup recall

According to the recall notice issued on the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the recall affects nearly 13,500 pounds of chicken noodles soup products imported by BCI Foods Inc. The products are being recalled from across the country as they were being sold without a mandatory import re-inspection.

Bearing the Canadian establishment number EST. 142 on the can, the affected products were shipped to distributors in the regions of Minnesota, Michigan, Tennessee, and California. Packed in 10.5-oz cans, the recalled chicken soup products were produced in Canada and could pose unknown health risks if consumed.

Customers can find a list of the affected products along with the relevant details in the table below:

Product Size Lot codes Best before dates "tasty KITCHEN Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup PRODUCT OF CANADA 45% LESS SODIUM THAN THE REGULAR TASTY KITCHEN CHICKEN NOODLE CONDENSED SOUP*" 10.5-oz can 76222305 76222313 2024 NO 01 2024 NO 09 "tasty KITCHEN Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup" 10.5-oz can 59222311 2024 NO 07

While there have been no reports of infections or fatalities regarding the consumption of the recalled products, the FSIS is advising consumers not to consume them. Customers are also suggested to check their refrigerators and pantries for any affected cans. All cans of chicken noodle soup affected by the recall should be thrown away immediately. You can also return them to where you purchased them from for a refund.

The recalled BCI Foods Chicken Noodle Soups were not presented for an import reinspection and may pose unknown health risks to consumers

Customers who may have questions regarding the BCI Foods Chicken Noodle Soup recall should get in touch with Marco De Palma, VP of Sales, BCI Foods Inc., at 450-796-3210. Those with other food safety queries can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline toll-free at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).

For the unversed, all shipments which fulfill the APHIS and United States Customs and Border Protection requirements must undergo a re-inspection conducted by the FSIS at an approved import inspection facility. The re-inspection ensures that the products being imported meet all the certification requirements from the foreign country.

The re-inspection also enables the FSIS to discover any labeling or general condition issues with the products. This helps the federal agency to make sure that the products won't pose any health risks to United States consumers.

