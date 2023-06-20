Asda baby sleeping bag recall 2023: List of products and all you need to know 

The popular supermarket chain, Asda, has issued an urgent nationwide recall for at least eight different baby sleeping bags over safety concerns. It is feared that the buttons of the bags may come loose and pose risks of choking hazards if swallowed by small children and babies.

Announced on June 9, 2023, the voluntary recall was announced after George Home discovered that the baby sleeping bags contained a serious flaw that may cause the shoulder buttons to loosen and detach over time. If the detached buttons were to be swallowed by small children, it could cause them to choke, thus putting their lives at risk.

Some of the recalled baby sleeping bags (Image via Asda)

While the supermarket chain has not informed about any incidents or fatalities regarding the faulty baby sleeping bags, parents are urged to immediately stop using them. All affected sleeping bags should be packed and returned to a local store for a refund.

All you need to know about the Asda baby sleeping bag recall

According to the nationwide voluntary recall notice issued by Asda, the recall affects at least eight different varieties of baby sleeping bags sold across the country. The affected sleeping bags may contain a major flaw that may pose choking risks to small children and babies.

The recalled baby sleeping bags were sold exclusively at different locations of the supermarket chain across the United States. Available in different colors and prints, the recalled sleeping bags were said to be suitable for children and babies aged between 0 to 36 months.

Some of the other recalled baby sleeping bags which may pose choking risks in small children and babies (Image via Asda)

Informing consumers about the urgent recall, a spokesperson for the supermarket chain said - "We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused." The sleeping bags affected by the recall include Stitch Sleep Bag, The Lion King Sleep Bag, 2pk Natural Safari Sleep Bag, Bunny Floral Sleep Bag, Dumbo Sleep Bag, Dino Sleep Bag, Happy Floral Sleep Bag, and Rainbow Sleep Bag.

Consumers can find a list of the affected baby sleeping bags with all relevant details in the table below:

Product Suitable for Age Groups Affected Barcodes Packaging Happy Floral Sleep Bag 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months 505717299995850571729999655057172999972 1 Tog Stitch Sleep Bag 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months 5063089070925, 5063089070932, 5063089070944 1 Tog The Lion King Sleep Bag 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months 5057172999835, 5057172999842, 5057172999859 1 Tog 2pk Natural Safari Sleep Bag 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months 5063089070895, 5063089070901, 5063089070918 1 Tog Rainbow Sleep Bag 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months 5057172999897, 5057172999903, 5057172999910 1 Tog Dino Sleep Bag 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months 50571729999895057172999996, 5063089000007 1 Tog Dumbo Sleep Bag 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months 5063089000014, 5063089000021, 5063089000038 1 Tog Bunny Floral Sleep Bag 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months 505717299992750571729999345 5057172999941 1 Tog

While there have been no clear reports of incidents or fatalities regarding the issue with the affected sleeping bags, the supermarket chain is urging parents to immediately stop using them. All affected sleeping bags should be packed and returned to the nearest Asda store for a refund.

Individuals who may require any further information regarding the recall of the baby sleeping bags or other similar issues can get in touch with the supermarket chain's Customers Relations at 0800 952 0101.

