Asda baby sleeping bag recall 2023: List of products and all you need to know 

The popular supermarket chain, Asda, has issued an urgent nationwide recall for at least eight different baby sleeping bags over safety concerns. It is feared that the buttons of the bags may come loose and pose risks of choking hazards if swallowed by small children and babies.
Announced on June 9, 2023, the voluntary recall was announced after George Home discovered that the baby sleeping bags contained a serious flaw that may cause the shoulder buttons to loosen and detach over time. If the detached buttons were to be swallowed by small children, it could cause them to choke, thus putting their lives at risk.
While the supermarket chain has not informed about any incidents or fatalities regarding the faulty baby sleeping bags, parents are urged to immediately stop using them. All affected sleeping bags should be packed and returned to a local store for a refund.
All you need to know about the Asda baby sleeping bag recall
According to the nationwide voluntary recall notice issued by Asda, the recall affects at least eight different varieties of baby sleeping bags sold across the country. The affected sleeping bags may contain a major flaw that may pose choking risks to small children and babies.
The recalled baby sleeping bags were sold exclusively at different locations of the supermarket chain across the United States. Available in different colors and prints, the recalled sleeping bags were said to be suitable for children and babies aged between 0 to 36 months.
Informing consumers about the urgent recall, a spokesperson for the supermarket chain said - "We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused." The sleeping bags affected by the recall include Stitch Sleep Bag, The Lion King Sleep Bag, 2pk Natural Safari Sleep Bag, Bunny Floral Sleep Bag, Dumbo Sleep Bag, Dino Sleep Bag, Happy Floral Sleep Bag, and Rainbow Sleep Bag.
Consumers can find a list of the affected baby sleeping bags with all relevant details in the table below:
While there have been no clear reports of incidents or fatalities regarding the issue with the affected sleeping bags, the supermarket chain is urging parents to immediately stop using them. All affected sleeping bags should be packed and returned to the nearest Asda store for a refund.
Individuals who may require any further information regarding the recall of the baby sleeping bags or other similar issues can get in touch with the supermarket chain's Customers Relations at 0800 952 0101.