Honda Odyssey, Pilot, and Passport Recall: Reason, affected models, and other details explored

Honda Motors has issued a global recall for over 1.3 million Honda Odyssey, Pilot, and Passport vehicles over an issue with the rearview camera images. It is feared that the issue can cause the rearview camera images to not appear on the dashboard screen, thus increasing the crash risks.

Announced on June 23, 2023, the global recall is being initiated with the knowledge of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

As per reports, nearly 1.2 million of the affected vehicles are from the United States, while 16,000 are from Mexico, and the rest 88,000 of the affected vehicles are from Canada.

The Honda Motors recall affects over 1.2 million Honda Odyssey vehicles sold across the globe (Image via Geoff Robins / Getty Images)

Back in 2021, Honda extended the warranty of the affected vehicles and received over 273,870 warranty claims because of the rearview camera issue. However, there have been no reports of accidents, injuries, or fatalities related to the problem.

All you need to know about Honda's Pilot, Passport, and Honda Odyssey vehicle recall

According to the recall notice issued on the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website, the global recall affects nearly 1,198,280 Pilot, Passport, and Honda Odyssey vehicles sold globally. It is feared that the recalled vehicles may have an issue with the rearview camera.

As per reports, the images from the rearview camera may not correctly display or simply fail to display on the dashboard camera. If that happens, the driver may not be able to get a proper view of the rear, thus increasing the risks of a crash. Honda Motors has indicated that the display issue is the result of a faulty 'MOST' - Media Oriented Systems Transport - communication coaxial cable connector.

The vehicles that may have been affected by the rearview camera issue include Pilot models between 2019 and 2022, Passport vehicles with models ranging between 2019 and 2023, and lastly Honda Odyssey vehicles with model numbers between 2018 and 2023.

Honda Motors has assured that all owners of the affected Honda Odyssey, Passport, and Pilot vehicles will be eligible for a free replacement of the 'MOST' cable harness along with a straightening cover over the cable connector.

The inspection and repair services will be provided through major dealerships across the respective country, and Honda will begin to issue notification letters by July 24, 2023.

The Honda Odyssey, Passport, and Pilot vehicles affected by the global recall will be eligible for free repair through major dealerships in their country (Image via Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images)

Owners of the affected vehicles who fail to receive the notification letters or wish to learn more about the recall can get in touch with Honda Motors Customer Support at 1-888-234-2138. The automaker's numbers for this recall are 'EEL' and 'ZEM,' while the NHTSA's campaign number for the recall is 23V431000.

Car Owners with other recall-related queries and vehicle problem concerns are advised to get in touch with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or visit www.nhtsa.gov to learn more.

