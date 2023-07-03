“Tipping is a scam”: Casa Bonita’s no tips and $30-an-hour wage move leaves the internet divided

Casa Bonita has been getting attention since it reopened last week. However, turns out it may not all be positive attention after the restaurant hinted at a no tip and a $30-an-hour wage policy. The Lakewood, Colorado-based restaurant shut down back in March 2020 and only reopened last week after a whopping $40 million makeover.
As per some employees, right before the reopening, the restaurant had asked them to sign new contracts with hourly wages of over $30. However, the contract also stated that they will not receive any money from the tips left by the guests. Following this, employees were given a day to think and sign the contract or to quit.
Although the new policy almost doubles the payout for the employees in comparison to Colorado's minimum wage limit of over $13.65, it does not specify what will become of tips from the guests.
As such, the confusion didn't make it any better after people started discussing the matter online, with some of them either supporting or bashing the new policies. Sharing a serious take on the situation, a user, @eleni_zerihun1, tweeted how tipping is a scam:
Tips from guests may no longer go to the employees at Casa Bonita in Lakewood, Colorado
Tipping culture has long been a double-edged sword at restaurants and other businesses across the globe. While it enables the employees to support their wages through that extra income, it is often abused.
Particularly in America, the tipping culture has received serious criticism after instances of businesses expecting and even asking customers to tip were reported at self-service stations, self-checkouts, and other such services in the last few months.
The latest buzz about the tipping culture comes from Casa Bonita, which has indicated that it will no longer be offering tips to the employees like servers or bartenders. However, the restaurant seems to have justified that decision with a better pay of over $30 in hourly wages. Though the employees may not be able to make some extra money from tips during busy hours, the higher hourly wages may offer them a stable source of income even during the less busy hours of the day.
Considering Colorado's minimum hourly wage limit to be over $13.65, the $30-an-hour wage policy may not seem too bad for the employees. Moreover, it turns out that the internet does not have much to complain about this time either.
However, a few users also had some good insights on how the "no tips" policy could be bad in some cases.
Currently, it is unclear what will happen to the tips or if the restaurant will advise guests against tipping. Either way, the new policy is guaranteed to make some great waves for Casa Bonita and its employees as guests start visiting the restaurant more often in the coming days.