“Tipping is a scam”: Casa Bonita’s no tips and $30-an-hour wage move leaves the internet divided

Casa Bonita has been getting attention since it reopened last week. However, turns out it may not all be positive attention after the restaurant hinted at a no tip and a $30-an-hour wage policy. The Lakewood, Colorado-based restaurant shut down back in March 2020 and only reopened last week after a whopping $40 million makeover.

As per some employees, right before the reopening, the restaurant had asked them to sign new contracts with hourly wages of over $30. However, the contract also stated that they will not receive any money from the tips left by the guests. Following this, employees were given a day to think and sign the contract or to quit.

Casa Bonita opened last week after being shut for renovation for almost 3 years (Image via Craig F. Walker/Getty Images)

Although the new policy almost doubles the payout for the employees in comparison to Colorado's minimum wage limit of over $13.65, it does not specify what will become of tips from the guests.

As such, the confusion didn't make it any better after people started discussing the matter online, with some of them either supporting or bashing the new policies. Sharing a serious take on the situation, a user, @eleni_zerihun1, tweeted how tipping is a scam:

Tips from guests may no longer go to the employees at Casa Bonita in Lakewood, Colorado

Tipping culture has long been a double-edged sword at restaurants and other businesses across the globe. While it enables the employees to support their wages through that extra income, it is often abused.

Particularly in America, the tipping culture has received serious criticism after instances of businesses expecting and even asking customers to tip were reported at self-service stations, self-checkouts, and other such services in the last few months.

Fuck You I Quit @fuckyouiquit What do you think? Good move? Bad move? Should tipping culture die in America? What do you think? Good move? Bad move? Should tipping culture die in America? https://t.co/Nukwh0TYhY

The latest buzz about the tipping culture comes from Casa Bonita, which has indicated that it will no longer be offering tips to the employees like servers or bartenders. However, the restaurant seems to have justified that decision with a better pay of over $30 in hourly wages. Though the employees may not be able to make some extra money from tips during busy hours, the higher hourly wages may offer them a stable source of income even during the less busy hours of the day.

Considering Colorado's minimum hourly wage limit to be over $13.65, the $30-an-hour wage policy may not seem too bad for the employees. Moreover, it turns out that the internet does not have much to complain about this time either.

Chris @christhefast222 I think it’s awesome that Trey Parker and Matt Stone not only revived Casa Bonita but are paying the employees $30 an hour to eliminate the need for tipping I think it’s awesome that Trey Parker and Matt Stone not only revived Casa Bonita but are paying the employees $30 an hour to eliminate the need for tipping

Morgan Danielle 🩷💜🩵 @imaginmatrix Casa Bonita in the soft reopening found people weren’t tipping staff because of the prepay ticketing system



So they said “okay, get rid of tipping, no more tips, we’re just paying everyone $30 an hour”



GEE COULD WE JUST…. DO THAT EVERYWHERE????? Casa Bonita in the soft reopening found people weren’t tipping staff because of the prepay ticketing systemSo they said “okay, get rid of tipping, no more tips, we’re just paying everyone $30 an hour”GEE COULD WE JUST…. DO THAT EVERYWHERE?????

Tim Harrison @timharrison @fuckyouiquit I prefer that restauranta should be allowed to choose what they want. Customers should be allowed to go or not. Basically anything but state involvement. ;-) @fuckyouiquit I prefer that restauranta should be allowed to choose what they want. Customers should be allowed to go or not. Basically anything but state involvement. ;-)

Caelan Huntress @caelanhuntress



When payment is voluntary, some wont pay, and employees suffer. @fuckyouiquit Tipping is a scam. It moves the burden of paying employees from the business onto the customers.When payment is voluntary, some wont pay, and employees suffer. @fuckyouiquit Tipping is a scam. It moves the burden of paying employees from the business onto the customers. When payment is voluntary, some wont pay, and employees suffer.

Goddess Mia Sophia @MeanMiaSophia @fuckyouiquit Mad respect. That's how it should be everywhere. Everyone deserves a living wage they can rely on @fuckyouiquit Mad respect. That's how it should be everywhere. Everyone deserves a living wage they can rely on

However, a few users also had some good insights on how the "no tips" policy could be bad in some cases.

𝐇𝐀𝐘𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐃 @HAYWARDMUSIQUE @fuckyouiquit Depends, are the hours good?, can you still tip if you decide to do so? $30 sounds pretty good, but its also Denver sooo @fuckyouiquit Depends, are the hours good?, can you still tip if you decide to do so? $30 sounds pretty good, but its also Denver sooo💀

Between Two Cults @BetweenTwoCults

It appears most restaurants that attempt to go tip-less revert back or close down.

It’s been a tough transition for employees and customers alike. @fuckyouiquit Theoretically tipping culture should die without financial penalty to staff, but that’s not reality.It appears most restaurants that attempt to go tip-less revert back or close down.It’s been a tough transition for employees and customers alike. @fuckyouiquit Theoretically tipping culture should die without financial penalty to staff, but that’s not reality.It appears most restaurants that attempt to go tip-less revert back or close down. It’s been a tough transition for employees and customers alike.

Werner Prescott @WetWildWiener @fuckyouiquit I’ve been in the restaurant industry for 7 years. I’ve only made more than $25 an hour (my hourly wage including tips) ONCE in my career. $30 an hour with no tips is worth it to me. I can see why some might be upset though. @fuckyouiquit I’ve been in the restaurant industry for 7 years. I’ve only made more than $25 an hour (my hourly wage including tips) ONCE in my career. $30 an hour with no tips is worth it to me. I can see why some might be upset though.

Darren Allatt @DarrenAllatt



In Australia



Staff get at least an award wage

+ 12% Superannuation tax free (401k)

+ Overtime

+ allowances

+ penalty rates



Part & Full Time staff get

+ sick days

+ annual leave @fuckyouiquit Tipping Culture is an excuse to under-pay staff, avoid tax, & not pay long term benefits.In AustraliaStaff get at least an award wage+ 12% Superannuation tax free (401k)+ Overtime+ allowances+ penalty ratesPart & Full Time staff get+ sick days+ annual leave @fuckyouiquit Tipping Culture is an excuse to under-pay staff, avoid tax, & not pay long term benefits. In AustraliaStaff get at least an award wage+ 12% Superannuation tax free (401k)+ Overtime+ allowances + penalty rates Part & Full Time staff get+ sick days+ annual leave

I Want All The Memes @MemeThemAll



Personally I am fine either way as a patron since they bust their ass in there, so I will follow each entity’s standard



My issue is tipping over the counter, now that is a red line that was crossed @fuckyouiquit I think we should test, compare & see what the staff of the restaurants thinkPersonally I am fine either way as a patron since they bust their ass in there, so I will follow each entity’s standardMy issue is tipping over the counter, now that is a red line that was crossed @fuckyouiquit I think we should test, compare & see what the staff of the restaurants thinkPersonally I am fine either way as a patron since they bust their ass in there, so I will follow each entity’s standardMy issue is tipping over the counter, now that is a red line that was crossed ✋

Currently, it is unclear what will happen to the tips or if the restaurant will advise guests against tipping. Either way, the new policy is guaranteed to make some great waves for Casa Bonita and its employees as guests start visiting the restaurant more often in the coming days.

Poll : 0 votes