Where is Jack in the Box's Snoop Dogg-themed restaurant located? Details revealed as brand adds new Snoopadelic Shake to its menu

Jack in the Box is currently celebrating its partnership with Snoop Dogg as the chain opened a new Snoopified restaurant honoring the star this week. Located at 1220 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302, the 'Dogg in tha Box' pop-up restaurant will serve customers throughout the day between June 29 and July 2, 2023.
Offering fans the iconic Jack in the Box experience but with a Snoop Dogg twist, the Dogg in tha Box pop-up is a one-of-a-kind mash-up that fans won't ever forget. Guests visiting the limited-time location will be able to enjoy items from an all-new Snoopified menu, which also includes a new Snoopadelic Shake. The limited-time exclusive shake is available for free with every purchase of Snoop's Munchie Meal.
As mentioned earlier, the limited-time pop-up restaurant location will only be serving guests until July 2. Individuals who don't want to miss out on the once-in-a-lifetime experience are advised to visit the 24-hour pop-up at the earliest.
The Dogg in tha Boxx pop-up in California welcomes fans from across the country to enjoy a limited-time Snoopified restaurant experience.
Located at 1220 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302, the Dogg in tha Boxx pop-up allows fans to enjoy iconic Jack's meals and dishes with Snoopified twists. The Snoopified menu includes iconic Jack's dishes, such as - Curleez, Sidesz, Jalepenizzle Poppers, Snizzacks, Bizurgers, Tasy Mothercluckers, and more.
Jack in the Box fans visiting Dogg in tha Boxx this week can indulge in some exclusive Snoopified experiences, including:
- Exclusive Snoopadelic Shake - Guests can snag a free Snoopadelic Shake when buying a Snoop Munchie Meal. The limited-time exclusive drink is made by blending vanilla shakes and orange juice to offer a thick and creamy sweet shake. It is finished off with a topping of whipped cream and a cherry.
- Snoop's Munchie Mix - Listen to a curated Munchie music mix while you enjoy your Munchie Meals at the pop-up in California.
- Fan Experiences - While at the pop-up, fans can sit and click pictures of themselves on Snoop's royal throne, or snap themselves in front of a mural that features both Jack in the Box and Snoop Dog.
- Limited Edition Merch - Guests can cherish their memories from the pop-up with limited edition 90s-themed merchandise, featuring both the restaurant chain and Snoop.
As mentioned earlier, Dogg in tha Boxx is a limited-time pop-up restaurant that will only be serving guests until July 2. It is highly unlikely that the same or a similar Jack in the Box pop-up experience will be available in the near future. Hence, guests who don't want to miss out on the unique experience are advised to visit the California location before it shuts.