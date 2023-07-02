Where is Jack in the Box's Snoop Dogg-themed restaurant located? Details revealed as brand adds new Snoopadelic Shake to its menu

Jack in the Box is currently celebrating its partnership with Snoop Dogg as the chain opened a new Snoopified restaurant honoring the star this week. Located at 1220 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302, the 'Dogg in tha Box' pop-up restaurant will serve customers throughout the day between June 29 and July 2, 2023.

Offering fans the iconic Jack in the Box experience but with a Snoop Dogg twist, the Dogg in tha Box pop-up is a one-of-a-kind mash-up that fans won't ever forget. Guests visiting the limited-time location will be able to enjoy items from an all-new Snoopified menu, which also includes a new Snoopadelic Shake. The limited-time exclusive shake is available for free with every purchase of Snoop's Munchie Meal.

As mentioned earlier, the limited-time pop-up restaurant location will only be serving guests until July 2. Individuals who don't want to miss out on the once-in-a-lifetime experience are advised to visit the 24-hour pop-up at the earliest.

Jack in the Box's 'Dogg in tha Boxx' is located at 1220 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302

The Dogg in tha Boxx pop-up in California welcomes fans from across the country to enjoy a limited-time Snoopified restaurant experience.

Located at 1220 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302, the Dogg in tha Boxx pop-up allows fans to enjoy iconic Jack's meals and dishes with Snoopified twists. The Snoopified menu includes iconic Jack's dishes, such as - Curleez, Sidesz, Jalepenizzle Poppers, Snizzacks, Bizurgers, Tasy Mothercluckers, and more.

Dogg in tha Boxx is a limited-time pop restaurant serving guests throughout the day until July 2, 2023 (Image via Jack in the Boxx)

Jack in the Box fans visiting Dogg in tha Boxx this week can indulge in some exclusive Snoopified experiences, including:

Exclusive Snoopadelic Shake - Guests can snag a free Snoopadelic Shake when buying a Snoop Munchie Meal. The limited-time exclusive drink is made by blending vanilla shakes and orange juice to offer a thick and creamy sweet shake. It is finished off with a topping of whipped cream and a cherry.

- Guests can snag a free Snoopadelic Shake when buying a Snoop Munchie Meal. The limited-time exclusive drink is made by blending vanilla shakes and orange juice to offer a thick and creamy sweet shake. It is finished off with a topping of whipped cream and a cherry. Snoop's Munchie Mix - Listen to a curated Munchie music mix while you enjoy your Munchie Meals at the pop-up in California.

- Listen to a curated Munchie music mix while you enjoy your Munchie Meals at the pop-up in California. Fan Experiences - While at the pop-up, fans can sit and click pictures of themselves on Snoop's royal throne, or snap themselves in front of a mural that features both Jack in the Box and Snoop Dog.

- While at the pop-up, fans can sit and click pictures of themselves on Snoop's royal throne, or snap themselves in front of a mural that features both Jack in the Box and Snoop Dog. Limited Edition Merch - Guests can cherish their memories from the pop-up with limited edition 90s-themed merchandise, featuring both the restaurant chain and Snoop.

As mentioned earlier, Dogg in tha Boxx is a limited-time pop-up restaurant that will only be serving guests until July 2. It is highly unlikely that the same or a similar Jack in the Box pop-up experience will be available in the near future. Hence, guests who don't want to miss out on the unique experience are advised to visit the California location before it shuts.

