“This is heartbreaking”: Internet reacts as Sir Kensington's Ketchup gets discontinued

Sir Kensington's discontinued their ketchup last Monday, February 20, bringing the great ketchup war between two brands to an end. Announced through a heartfelt 'Medium post' on February 21, Scott Norton, co-founder of the company, thanked customers for their long years of love for the condiment while sharing the sad news about the discontinuation of Classic and Spicy Ketchups.

Offering a flavorful way to enjoy all sorts of meals over the last 13 years, Kensington's Ketchups have finally bid goodbye to fans across the country. While there may be multiple reasons behind the tough decision, the brand seems to want to focus more on its other products, such as its popular mayonnaise.

Fans may no longer be able to get their hands on the condiment due to the nationwide discontinuation, but they can still stock up on the ketchup before stores run out of existing stock on their shelves.

The news of the discontinuation may not have come as a shock to those who have been keeping an eye on the industry but it sure left Sir Kensington's Ketchup fans disheartened. A user named @ginauebelhor commented on how disheartening the news was in the announcement post, which received comments from fans across the country.

How the internet reacted to the discontinuation of Sir Kensington's Ketchup

While it may not be that big of a solace to fans, Sir Kensington's Ketchup sure lived up to its name until its last breath. For the past 13 years, it has stood tall against the competition as one of the first ketchup brands to contain no corn syrup. Offering fans a flavorful, hearty, and tangy condiment that could go perfectly well with almost all meals, the journey of the fan-favorite ketchup finally came to an end.

It is not unknown how the ketchup brand has long been competing with Heinz. Despite the fact that it was clearly no small feat, the brand couldn't continue to exist without suffering severe consequences as a result of the pandemic and inflation. Low margins and a reduction in demand were other crucial reasons behind the discontinuation of ketchup so that the company could focus on other popular products.

While none of the reasons may really justify how fans have been feeling lately, it was probably a tough choice that had to be made sooner or later. As the days pass by, fans continue to share their feelings about the discontinuation. Saying goodbye to the legend, a user tweeted that their next purchase will be their last.

One user tweeted about how the ketchup tasted like it was made with real tomatoes.

Many other users shared their condolences to the end of the era as the fan-favorite Sir Kensington's ketchup bid goodbye to fans all across the country on February 21.

Another fan shared how they have already bought several cases of the Sir Kensington's Ketchup from Amazon.

As of now, Sir Kensington's Ketchup stocks are already flying off store shelves across the country. While it may not be much, fans who don't want to miss out on the flavorful ketchup should try getting their hands on some bottles from the nearest retail and/or grocery stores as soon as they can. The flavorful condiments may also be available through online retailers like Amazon.

