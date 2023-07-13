Krispy Kreme 86-Cent Original Glazed Dozens deal: How to avail, time period, and other details revealed

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its birthday this week, and fans have a very sweet reason to celebrate. The popular donut chain, which turns 86 this Friday, July 14, will be kicking off the celebrations with an exclusive 86-cent deal on its Original Glazed® dozens.

On July 14, the limited-time offer will be available at all participating locations across the country. The doughnut and coffeehouse chain shared the birthday invites through a press release on July 12, with Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer, quoting:

“We love treating our fans and celebrating our birthday with them every year. It definitely has become a tradition.”

Fans can enjoy a limited-time deal on the fan-favorite Original Glazed® dozens this Friday as the doughnuts and coffeehouse chain celebrates its 86th birthday on July 14 (Image via Krispy Kreme)

Briefing fans about the sweet birthday surprise of Original Glazed® dozens, Skena further added:

“Gifting fans a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for just 86 cents when they buy any dozen is a pretty sweet way to celebrate 86 years of delicious doughnuts.”

How to claim the 86-cent Original Glazed® dozens on Krispy Kreme's birthday

Krispy Kreme is welcoming fans to its birthday bash this Friday as the chain gives away an amazing deal on its Original Glazed® dozens. Founded in 1937, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based doughnut and coffeehouse chain turns 86 on July 14 and will be celebrating with a sweet 86-cent deal on its popular Original Glazed® doughnuts.

To claim the deals, fans simply have to visit a participating location on July 14 and buy any dozen doughnuts of their choice at the regular price. Those meeting the conditions can then snag a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for only 86 cents. The limited-time deal is exclusively available this Friday and can be claimed all across the United States.

The 86-cent Original Glazed® dozens deal can be claimed at all participating stores across the United States on July 14 on the purchase of any dozen doughnuts at the regular price (Image via Krispy Kreme)

Fans looking forward to the 86-cent Original Glazed® dozens deal can claim it a maximum of four times when ordering at a Krispy Kreme store or in the drive-thru. However, individuals ordering online, either for pick-up or delivery, can only claim the deal once. When ordering online, customers may have to use the code '86YEARS' at the checkout page to claim the 86-cent Original Glazed® dozens deal.

Founded back in July 1937, Krispy Kreme is one of the most prominent American doughnut and coffeehouse chains. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the popular doughnut and coffeehouse chain has over 1,400 stores globally.

While the chain's menu includes a wide range of sweet, decadent donuts and rich coffee, it also offers other sweet and savory baked goodies, a wide range of frozen, hot, or iced beverages, and an exhaustive range of soft drinks.

