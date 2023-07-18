Lego Gringotts Bank: First look and all we know so far 

LEGO seems to have a new surprise for fans of the Wizarding World. The toy brand recently unveiled the new Harry Potter 76417 Gringotts Wizarding Bank Collectors’ Edition set. Expected to be the flagship Wizarding World set of the year, the upcoming set is hitting stores on September 4, 2023.

Available all across the United States, the new set can be found on lego.com and at major retailers across the country. Priced at over $429.99, the Harry Potter 76417 Gringotts Wizarding Bank Collectors’ Edition set offers a fantastical journey to the Wizarding World as one begins to build this 4803-piece massive set.

The upcoming Harry Potter 76417 Gringotts Wizarding Bank Collectors’ Edition set hits stores across the country starting September 4, 2023 (Image via LEGO)

Spanning up to two levels, the new set features an almost picture-perfect model of the iconic Gringotts Bank from the Wizarding World. The long-awaited set also comes with the legendary Ukrainian Ironbelly Dragon sitting majestically on the top of the Gringotts Bank, extending above and below the ground with its intricate subterranean vaults.

LEGO's Harry Potter 76417 Gringotts Wizarding Bank Collectors’ Edition is to be launched on September 4

Taking adult fans on a nostalgic journey to the Wizarding World, the new Harry Potter 76417 Gringotts Wizarding Bank Collectors' Edition set comes with over 13 mini-figures. These include - Ron Weasley, two Harry Potters, Rubeus Hagrid, Bellatrix Lestrange/Hermione Granger, Bogrod, Death Eater, Ricbert, Griphook, two guards, and two goblins.

Suitable for fans and adults aged over 18 years, the 4803-piece set is priced at over $429.99 and will be sold at the brand's web store and through major retailers across the United States.

Allowing fans to build stackable models of the Gringotts Bank, the majestic display set can also be paired with the Diagon Alley 75978 set to offer the perfect centerpiece in the collection. The upcoming set also comes with a 'posable' Ukranian Ironbelly Dragon figure that can be placed on top of the completed Gringotts Bank set.

The upcoming Harry Potter 76417 Gringotts Wizarding Bank Collectors’ Edition set features stackable models of the bank and includes over 13 minifigures (Image via LEGO)

Here's a sneak peek into some of the interesting features of the latest Wizarding World set:

LEGO welcomes adults to enjoy a nostalgic journey to the Wizarding World with the Harry Potter 76417 Gringotts Wizarding Bank Collectors' Edition set. It comes with 13 minifigures of some of the most iconic characters from the Harry Potter series, including Rubeus Hagrid, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and of course, Harry Potter. An almost picture-perfect model of the iconic Gringotts Bank with a vault cart, spiraling tracks, Bellatrix's vault, and much more. Measuring over 36 cm (14.5 inches) in height, 32 cm (12.5 inches) in width, and 25 cm (10 inches) deep, the Harry Potter 76417 Gringotts Wizarding Bank Collectors' Edition set is perfect for displaying as a centerpiece in your LEGO collections. Connects perfectly with other sets, including the Diagon Alley 75978 set to offer a much more immersive collection of the Wizarding World.

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Harry Potter 76417 Gringotts Wizarding Bank Collectors' Edition set hits stores across the United States on September 4, 2023.

It is to be noted that the upcoming Collectors' Edition set will be the first Wizarding World set that will be launching after a long wait of over three years. Fans can get the long-awaited set from lego.com or through major retailers nationwide.