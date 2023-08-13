5 Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels episodes to catch before Ahsoka 

Ahsoka is set to hit Disney+ on August 23, 2023, and fans of the Star Wars franchise can't seem to contain their excitement. The fascinating tapestry of Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels weaves the story of Ahsoka Tano's heroic voyage.

Tano's journey from Anakin Skywalker's spirited Padawan to a potent force against evil is a fundamental part of the Star Wars world. The beloved character has been featured in many episodes of both shows, making her a pivotal character in the franchise.

The upcoming series is set to introduce some significant characters from Rebels, which are being played by renowned actors like Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo).

Before witnessing all these characters come to life and Ahsoka's (Rosario Dawson) upcoming adventures, fans must see these five crucial episodes to fully understand her incredible character arc.

5 Clone Wars and Rebels episodes to watch that will turn up your excitement level for Ahsoka

1) The Clone Wars season 5, episode 20: The Wrong Jedi

The line between good and evil becomes hazy as Ahsoka undergoes a trial that causes her trust in the Jedi Order to be shaken in this heartbreaking episode. She is accused of a bombing she did not carry out, shattering her confidence in the system and forcing her to make a choice that would have a lasting impact on her life.

Her backstory about her Jedi past and the evolution of her character is brilliantly portrayed in The Wrong Jedi, along with her relationship with her former master Anakin Skywalker. Credibility, treachery, and the mysteries of the Force are all topics that are expertly explored in this episode.

2) The Clone Wars season 7, episode 12: Victory and Death

In the epic final arc of The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano's fate gets connected to the Seige of Mandalore. She faces off against Darth Maul in a suspenseful confrontation as Order 66 rocks the galaxy. Tano departs from the Jedi Order as the Republic is overthrown and the Empire rises, cementing her place in the annals of history as a crucial character in the galaxy.

This episode is critical to the narrative of her story as it marks the end of her allegorical youth as a Padawan. The series ends with Tano paying her final respects to the fallen troopers, following which, the Imperial Forces along with Darth Vader arrive on the unnamed moon.

During the final scene of the series, Vader discovers Ahsoka Tano's lightsaber as a Convor (a species of bird strongly connected to Ahsoka) flies above him. Fans of The Clone Wars were quite satisfied with its ending and can't wait to see how Tano's story unfolds in the upcoming series.

3) Star Wars Rebels season 1, episode 15: Fire Across the Galaxy

In Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka Tano's presence is a whisper in the shadows. The Ghost crew organizes a risky rescue operation in Fire Across the Galaxy to save their friend Kanan Jarrus. Suddenly, they come into contact with her, who is now a mysterious rebel operative, Fulcrum. This interaction raises questions about her future conduct and gives a hint at her covert efforts to fight the Empire.

Even though Tano has barely been featured in Star Wars Rebels, her presence is still very significant. She has a crucial role to play in the finale of season 1 of the series, which is also her debut episode. This episode unfolds the mystery of her activities after the fall of the Jedi and the rise of the Empire.

4) Star Wars Rebels season 2, episode 18: Shroud of Darkness

Ahsoka Tano makes an important comeback as the Ghost's crew explores their relationship with the Force more deeply. She visits the Jedi Temple on Lothal once more in this mysteriously packed episode, where she faces her past, present, and future.

Her journey is steered by metaphorical visions, which eventually force her to confront the jarring reality of Anakin Skywalker's metamorphosis into Darth Vader. In this episode, she tells Ezra Bridger about her old master Anakin Skywalker. She also comes to the realization that Anakin has not turned into Darth Vader. Shroud of Darkness is crucial for understanding the narrative behind Ahsoka's deep connection to Anakin Skywalker.

5) Star Wars Rebels season 4, episodes 15: Family Reunion–And Farewell

Ahsoka Tano's importance reaches a pinnacle in the thrilling finale of Star Wars Rebels. Her reunion with Ezra Bridger and her moving farewell to Sabine Wren create the basis for the galaxy's fate as the crew of the Ghost unites allies against the repressive Empire.

As Ezra and Thrawn blast off into the unknown regions of the galaxy, the Rebels gain fighting chance in their Rebellion. This serves as a stimulant for Tano's presence in The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5 and her hunt for Thrawn is set to continue in the Ahsoka series. Fans are left wanting more after her unexplained departure in the final episode of Star Wars Rebels, which prepares the scene for Tano's next extraordinary journey.

The transition of Ahsoka Tano from The Clone Wars to Star Wars Rebels is evidence of her resiliency, development, and unshakable dedication to justice. Through these episodes, fans get a glimpse into her transformation from a brazen Padawan to a shrewd and fearsome fighter. She develops into one of the most adored and multifaceted characters in the Star Wars saga as a result of her struggles, victories, and heartbreaking choices.