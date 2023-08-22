Who is Huyang in Ahsoka? Meet David Tennant's intriguing droid

Huyang is set to return to Star Wars: Ahsoka with David Tennant’s voice. This ancient droid is the mastermind behind the creation of a lightsaber with over a thousand years of experienced knowledge in it. A lightsaber is a powerful laser sword used by Jedi Knights in the Star Wars franchise. Huyang was last seen in The Clone Wars. It seems he is reuniting with Ahsoka after 30 years.

Huyang is not a Jedi, but he has an excellent history with the Jedi dynasty and will accompany Ahsoka in this series. This character was first introduced in Season 5 of The Clone Wars in the episode "A Test of Strength." The episode showed Huyang’s ability to create a lightsaber as a professor and also highlighted that he has a memory of every lightsaber ever made.

A Rekindled Bond: Huyang and Ahsoka's Long-Awaited Reunion

Ahsoka is a sci-fi Disney+ series created by Dave Filoni and consists of eight episodes. The story follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, who wants to protect the vulnerable galaxy no matter what the threat is. The series is set after the fall of the Galactic Empire. The main cast includes Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lars Mikkelsen, and Ray Stevenson.

The official storyline from IMDb is as follows:

“After the fall of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

Huyang is one of the oldest allies of the Jedi who witnessed when Yoda first constructed his lightsaber. His age is believed to be around 25,000 years old, which justifies his knowledge about lightsabers. According to the novel Brotherhood, Huyang is believed to have arrived at the Jedi Temple in a blue box thousands of years ago.

Based on another novel, The High Republic: The Rising Storm, he was mentioned to have assisted a young Mace named Windu in his lightsaber construction. This is also mentioned in the comic series Star Wars: Age of Republic, which is set 200 years before the outbreak of the Clone Wars. Ahsoka Tano and Huyang share a bond over thousands of years. The trailer shows their friendship with the dialogue, “Perhaps it is time to begin again.”

David Tennant's Resonant Voice: Breathing Life into Huyang

David Tennant is set to give voice to this droid character, Huyang. David John Tennant is a Scottish actor who is well-known for his tenth incarnation of the Doctor character in the Doctor Who sci-fi series. His other film performances include Casanova, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Fright Night, Broadchurch, Jessica Jones, Good Omens, and Around the World in 80 Days.

He has worked as a voice-over artist, lending his voice for Huyang and other projects, including The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists!, Ferdinand, Final Space, gen: LOCK, How to Train Your Dragon and DuckTales. Tennant has already won an Emmy award for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program for his role as Huyang in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Crafting the Future: Huyang's Role in Ahsoka's Mission

With Huyang’s return to the Star Wars universe, it is safe to assume that he is going to help Ahsoka in saving her universe by creating a new and powerful lightsaber. Tennant's impressive voice with Huyang's expertise hints at the creation of a new and potent lightsaber, underscoring the significant role he will play in helping Ahsoka safeguard the universe once again.