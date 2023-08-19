When is Ahsoka set in the Star Wars timeline?

Ahsoka is the latest Star Wars series set to premiere on Disney+ soon. Luke Cage and The Defenders star Rosario Dawson reprises the role of Ahsoka Tano in the upcoming series. She previously portrayed the character in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Tano initially appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars when she was Anakin Skywalker's Padawan, where viewers first met her. Her appearances in live-action, however, present her as an older, wiser heroine who supported the Rebellion covertly.

The official synopsis for the upcoming series reads:

"Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy."

Since Anakin Skywalker's padawan was never even hinted at in the live-action films, it is difficult to believe that there was a time when fans felt the idea was absurd. However, young Ahsoka won over the hearts of the fandom gradually as she developed in Star Wars: The Clone Wars from a haughty student to a gentle Jedi Knight.

Her duel with Vader in Stars Wars: Rebels should have been the end of her journey, yet she somehow cheated death and finally made her glorious live-action debut in The Mandalorian. The upcoming Disney+ series explores the story of Tano in her journey.

Where does Ahsoka fit in the Stars Wars timeline? - Explained

Contemporary Stars Wars shows are exploring a lot about the lore. However, one thing is that the timeline for them can be confusing as nothing is specified, and it requires a lot of guesswork.

Nothing publicly available has established the precise year in the Star Wars timeline the upcoming series will take place. Fans can, however, focus on a few distinct aspects, beginning with the obvious. Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels come before the upcoming series.

It can be said that the events of the upcoming series take place in a concurrent timeline as that of seasons two and three of The Mandalorian. The Mandalorian takes place after the original Star Wars trilogy because the officials that Din Djarin deals with are from The New Republic. This was established in 5 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin) after the Return of the Jedi.

The Mandalorian was set five years after those events, and fans can thus concur that the events of Ahsoka take place during at least 10 ABY. Viewers can therefore assume that the upcoming Disney+ series is set around 11 ABY, during The New Republic, even though it isn't stated explicitly.

More about the upcoming Star Wars series

Viewers can expect the titular character to partake in a post-Empire investigation of a growing menace. As per the trailer, it can be estimated that the story includes action, intrigue, and some quintessential elements of Star Wars lore. Viewers can expect a voyage filled with unexpected allies, powerful foes, and exciting exploration of the post-Empire galaxy as the plot develops.

The series will see Rosario Dawson cast as the titular character, along with Natasha Liu Bordizzo in the role of Sabine Wren. The series will also feature Lars Mikkelsen, Wes Chatham, and Hayden Christensen in essential roles.

Ahsoka's timeline will presumably be revealed when the series makes its two-episode debut on August 23, 2023, on Disney Plus.